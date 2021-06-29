Menu
Stanley V. Tiefenbrun Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Tiefenbrun, Stanley V. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, June 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Marilyn D. Tiefenbrun (nee Hoggard); dear father of Beth Evans, Matthew (Colleen) Tiefenbrun and Suzanne (Nathan) Hampton; dear grandfather of Daniel, William, Charles, Lucas, Catherine, Elliot, Peter, Sarah Jane and Claire; dear brother of Barb (Dick) Smith, Cathy (Tom) Buescher, Betsy (the late Lou) Ortmann, Margie (Mike) Paur and Mike (Kelly) Tiefenbrun; our dear nephew, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, July 2, 9 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Mr. Tiefenbrun was a member of the St. Louis Antique Arms Association. He was an avid hunter and a volunteer for The Hunt for Persons with Disabilities. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Disabled Hunt, c/o Bob Kendrick, 24 Griffith Circle, Monroe City, MO 63456. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
2
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
2
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church
MO
Truly sorry for your loss. Stan enjoyed life. Our time together in the military has many good memories May God bless.
Billy Mitchell COL (retired )
Work
June 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
MIKE CASE
School
June 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy goes to your family for the loss of a loving husband, father, sportsman and soldier. Our years together in uniform meant so much to so many for his leadership and skills. We were proud to serve along side of him. J.C. Peters, MC COL (R) Maureen Peters AN LTC(R)
J. C. and Maureen Peters
Other
June 29, 2021
Our time together in the Engineers and Infantry is a fond memory. He was full of fun and life. He will always be remembered in our thoughts and stories.
Thomas Bamvakais
June 29, 2021
How could we ever know, a chance meeting 10 years ago on Turn 2 Friday nite of the Gateway Cup at LaFayette Square turns into a friendship that several families will never, ever forget and ALWAYS cherish?! Haven´t missed a Cup race or after-party with this incredible group since! Great racing, great food and fun with great friends! Marilyn, we love you and and are crushed with this news. All will miss Stan, the Wing Man. Even his "stogie"!
Gregg & Barb Tallier
Friend
June 29, 2021
In life we are all blessed to have one, maybe two good friends!! Yet no man has ever had a friend like mine!! We would always say "Brothers from a different mother" Simply the best... Stan.. My Man
Andre L. Edwards
Friend
June 29, 2021
