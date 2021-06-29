Tiefenbrun, Stanley V. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, June 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Marilyn D. Tiefenbrun (nee Hoggard); dear father of Beth Evans, Matthew (Colleen) Tiefenbrun and Suzanne (Nathan) Hampton; dear grandfather of Daniel, William, Charles, Lucas, Catherine, Elliot, Peter, Sarah Jane and Claire; dear brother of Barb (Dick) Smith, Cathy (Tom) Buescher, Betsy (the late Lou) Ortmann, Margie (Mike) Paur and Mike (Kelly) Tiefenbrun; our dear nephew, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, July 2, 9 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Mr. Tiefenbrun was a member of the St. Louis Antique Arms Association. He was an avid hunter and a volunteer for The Hunt for Persons with Disabilities. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Disabled Hunt, c/o Bob Kendrick, 24 Griffith Circle, Monroe City, MO 63456. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.