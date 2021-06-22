Sherman, Terry Bradford

was born on October 8, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri to George Sherman and Dorothy (Walter) Beck (nee Matlevish). Terry passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 74 years of age.

Loving husband of Kathy Sherman (nee Mattes). Devoted father of Scott (Krista) Sherman and the late Laura. Loving grandfather of Hannah Sherman. Dear brother of Bill (Joy) and Paul Sherman. Son-in-law of Roy and the late Evelyn Mattes. Beloved uncle, brother-in-law, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity Brother and friend of many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.