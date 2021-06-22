Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Bradford Sherman
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Sherman, Terry Bradford

was born on October 8, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri to George Sherman and Dorothy (Walter) Beck (nee Matlevish). Terry passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 74 years of age.

Loving husband of Kathy Sherman (nee Mattes). Devoted father of Scott (Krista) Sherman and the late Laura. Loving grandfather of Hannah Sherman. Dear brother of Bill (Joy) and Paul Sherman. Son-in-law of Roy and the late Evelyn Mattes. Beloved uncle, brother-in-law, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity Brother and friend of many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
46 Entries
The neighborhood will never be the same without you dear friend. Rest In Peace T.
Shammy Ruis
Neighbor
July 21, 2021
Kathy and family, we were saddened to hear of Terry’s sudden and unexpected passing. We pray God’s peace for you.
Jim and Carolyn Martin
Friend
July 3, 2021
I met Terry, Kathy, and Laura while shooting Laura's wedding and have been working with Terry as my tax consultant ever since. I never felt closer to a family that I had done work for than the Sherman's and it was always good times on those occasions when I would be blessed to be around them. Terry was always a fun guy to be around and always upbeat. I pray for Kathy and the family that they may find God's peace and send my deepest sympathy and warmest love to all.
Bob Anders
Friend
July 1, 2021
Many blessings to Kathy, Scott and the Sherman family. I always remember seeing Mr. Sherman at our swim meets during the Summer and I am so sorry for your loss. May The Lord surround you with peace, love and understanding.
Stephen Glover
Acquaintance
June 29, 2021
Dear Kathy, Scott, Krista, Hannah, and the rest of the family, I am so sorry for this loss. Terry was the definition of an inviting and warm presence. He welcomed Katie and I right into the family and we were so thankful for that. His charming wit and ability to bring laughter into a room was always present, and his love for life was so clear. Sending my thoughts and love. I will keep thinking of you all.
Nick Hathaway
Family
June 27, 2021
Love, Susie, Danny and Family
June 25, 2021
I have known Terry since my first MIZZOU - SIG EP football party as a rushee in 1967. He was my chaperone. I only knew one guy in the house (Urani). That party and Terry as my pledge Father changed my life. I will never forget his humor and positive attitude, even after the loss of his beloved daughter, Laura. No doubt she was first there to great him “DADDY!”
HFF Shamus
Love You big Brother
Buddha
Mike Delaney
June 25, 2021
Dearest Kathy and family; to say I was in disbelief at the news of Terry’s passing is an understatement Terry was such a kind gentle man and a man of few words; however, it was hard to get a word in when Kathy and I got together. We monopolized the conversation, to say the least. Although, I didn’t see Terry as much as I should, I always knew he was a phone call away. Friends like Terry are hard to come by and he will be dearly missed Terry has joined his beautiful Laura and there is comfort in knowing their heavenly reunion father/daughter relationship is once again All my love and sympathy to the Sherman Family, Charlene Thrasher
Charlene Thrasher
Friend
June 25, 2021
Terry will be dearly missed! Sending you and your family lots of love! Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. ❤
Stephanie Moan
Friend
June 25, 2021
I met Terry only a few years ago. He was my tax accountant for my company. This man was a walking calculator! I've never met a person with his keen ability with numbers. Now I understand why he closed up shop so abruptly. Fly high Terry you are missed.
Theresa McDonnell
Work
June 25, 2021
Remembering Terry at Jack Bard's wedding. Loving to dance and always having a smile and easy laugh. Praying for God's comfort for the family.
Benny and Susan (Bard) Kirkpatrick
Acquaintance
June 24, 2021
Deepest sympathy from Mike and Diane Powers. Shared many great memories of times past Kathy you have dealt with some serious loss but you are a continuous sorse of strength and inspiration to everyone who has ever had the pleasure of meeting you
Again are in out hearts and prayers and I know someway somehow you will see the beautiful Sun shine again
diane powers
June 24, 2021
Kathy and family, I was so sorry to hear about Terry. I worked with Terry for more than 30 years at Mallinckrodt. We had kept in touch since we both retired, by meeting once a month with a group of former Mallinckrodt guys. We got together for food and drink, talking old times, sports, taxes and whatever subject came up. Terry was always a lot of fun and he will be missed by so many people. He was a class act all the way. My thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family.
Mel Venneman
Friend
June 23, 2021
Kathy and Family, Words can not express the sadness in our hearts of Terry´s passing. Sending hugs and prayers for God´s healing presence, peace and comfort.
Tom and Darlene Heithaus
Friend
June 23, 2021
Kathy & Family, We are so sorry to learn of Terry´s passing. We have many fond memories of gathering with your family over the years, including the annual Horseshoe tournament. Terry and I were partnered one year, made it to the finals, and nearly won it! Also remember how our kids loved hanging with Laura, Nicki, David and the Buss girls when they were kids. We will always remember Terry´s outgoing manner. You are in our thoughts during your time of sadness. Kevin & Bonnie
Kevin Murphy
June 23, 2021
So sorry for your family! Prayers for your family!

Glenice Verhoff
Tri Psi Sister
Glenice Verhoff
Friend
June 22, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 22, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 22, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 22, 2021
More fun pics of Terry - Scott loves these memories!
Krista Sherman
Family
June 22, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Terry´s passing. He was truely a good guy and fraternity brother
Tom Canty
June 22, 2021
Dear Kathy, Scott, Krista, Hannah, and the rest of the family, What I will always remember about Terry is the way he quickly embraced me as a new member of the family (now many years ago!). As several others have said, he had such a quick wit, always made sure to talk to everyone he was around (he knew how to work a room), and really loved life. I am so very sorry for this loss of such a special husband, father, and friend. I'm sending prayers and love your way.
Katie Paulsen
Family
June 22, 2021
Kathy, we are still trying to process the loss of Terry. There were so many great times together. We smile when we think he will now be able to see Laura in heaven. Brother, rest in peace.
Hal & Beverly
Hal John
June 22, 2021
Dear Kathy,
My heart goes out to you in the passing of your dear husband, Terry. You and your family are in my prayers for the Lord to touch you with His loving kindness, comfort and peace as you share wonderful memories of your life with Terry.
With much love,
Joan Ickes (Niebur)
Joan Ickes (Niebur)
Friend
June 22, 2021
Very sad to hear of Terry´s passing. He was a great mentor but a better friend. RIP brother.
Bob Hirst
June 22, 2021
Kathy, I am so sorry to read about Terry. Such a nice man.
Mary Anstey
Other
June 22, 2021
Terry was so easy to talk to. He was always friendly and nice. He laughed easily and will be missed by many. Grief is the Price of Love. Know that our thoughts are with you and your family at this time of sudden loss. Sincere Sympathy to Kathy and everyone who love Terry. Thinking of you! Janet & Bob Sherman
Janet Sherman
June 22, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Terry always had a good time! Scott and I love how he lived life to the fullest! ❤
Krista Sherman
Family
June 21, 2021
Terry had a nickname for everyone and he himself had many, but the one I'll always remember him by is dear firend. Rest in peace brother, Tom and Patty
Tom Urani
Friend
June 21, 2021
To My Dear Friend Kathy,
God is great! Now Terry is at rest in his heavenly home!
Terry brought so much joy to everyone around him. He will be missed by His beautiful family and his friends. Know that I am thinking about you and praying for comfort and peace for you and your family.
With my heartfelt sympathy to all, Kathy Rather
Kathy Rather
June 21, 2021
Kathy, we were so sorry to hear of Terry's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Skip and Kathy Huls
Kathy Huls
Friend
June 21, 2021
Being from Roosevelt HS and Rush Chairman at Sigma Phi Epsilon when Terry joined at MU I have many great memories. His famous drive back to Columbia from Kingdom City after a party with Gary Kuda Leindecker will go down in driving history. The decade of the 60s’ was awesome. He will be missed. My deepest condolences.
Denny Bond
June 21, 2021
I am So Sorry to hear of Terry’s Passing and I am Praying for God’s Support to The Sherman Family During this Very Difficult Time Terry will always be Fondly Remembered by His Family, Friends and Sig Ep Brothers He will be Greatly Missed by All That Knew Him and Loved Him

Brotherly Love - Clyde K.Wright
Clyde K. Wright
Friend
June 21, 2021
Kathy and family,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss and want you to know we are thinking of you and remembering our friendship with Terry. Although we haven’t visited in years, memories of our times together and as Sig Eps have come flooding back, leaving us with a smile in fond remembrance. He made friends easily and will be missed by all who were fortunate to have crossed his path.
Vicky & Terry Schaefer
Terry Schaefer
Classmate
June 21, 2021
Right now I am remembering the Shack ,the IV and Terry’s 56 Chevy ,when we at at Mizzou . Wish I could turn back time to enjoy those again with Terry. Condolences to Kathy and family .Terry will be missed by all who he touched and knew him.SigEp 4ever
Keith Suchman
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 46 of 46 results