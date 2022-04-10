Haggerty, Thomas 'Tom' H.

Tom (79) died peacefully at home on March 17, 2022, of end-stage renal disease. It was fitting that he joined our Lord on his favorite day, St. Patrick's Day. He was born in East St. Louis, IL on February 27, 1943 to John B. and Marguerite (Rehg) Haggerty. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Paul and John (Gloria) and sisters, Mary (Ab) Bergman, Patricia (Bob) Gibbs and Margie (Jim) Harris. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Marilyn (nee Schlaegel) of 54 years. He was extremely proud and active in the lives of his 24 nieces and nephews and 50+ great nieces, nephews and their families. They all have wonderful memories of Tom's influence in their lives and they will miss his guidance, compassion, wonderful stories and the fun times shared with him. He will be dearly missed by Marilyn's sisters, Helen (Mike) Gross, Nancy Scotino, Debbie (Tom) Hermann and her deceased brother Wally's wife Sandy Schlaegel.

Tom worked for General Motors in St. Louis and Wentzville for 30 plus years and completed his B.A. from Saint Louis University and Masters in Organizational Psychology from SIU-E while working full-time at GM with the help of their tuition assistance program. After retiring he continued to work for GM in various positions including teaching in the skill center, a joint project of management and union, to enhance the computer skills of their employees. Tom loved learning and teaching. He taught classes in psychology and sociology for Fontbonne College's adult evening program and was coordinator for the St. Charles Community College GED program.

Tom enjoyed football, golf, bowling, traveling, coaching and playing pinochle with his very competitive family. More than anything, Tom loved an interesting and engaging conversation. When he was kidded about his talking, he often said 'if you think I'm bad, you should meet my sisters.' They were all known as The Talking Haggertys.

Tom felt strongly about education and encouraged his family and friends to continue learning. Because of this strong belief, Tom chose to donate his body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Center for Anatomical Science and Education.

Services: A Celebration of Tom's Life for family and close friends will be held Saturday, April 30,2022 at Eckert's Country Restaurant in Belleville, IL.