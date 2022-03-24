Mayer, Thomas Charles

passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Beloved son of the late Robert I. and Delores L. Mayer; beloved husband of his late wife Donna R. Mayer of 40 years; dear father of Michael (Erin) Mayer, Sara (Joseph) Steska and Scott (Katherine) Mayer; dear brother of Teresa (Stephen) Blessing, Marylou Olsen and the late Theodore Mayer; best Gramps to his 7 and soon to be 8 grandchildren, Christopher, Shelby, Charlie, Robby, Jaden, Madelyn and Grace. A wonderful uncle, brother-in-law, son-in-law and great friend to many. He was so loved and is already missed so much.

Early in life working at the zoo, he forged many lifelong friendships and met his future wife, Donna. Tom was an example to all in his devotion to Donna. Tom and Donna made it a point of emphasis in life to "enjoy every moment" in the service of others through good times and in bad. Tom graduated from UMSL. He spent most of his professional career in IT at Anhueser-Busch, which enabled him to retire at the age of 52. In retirement, he truly put his family and friends first. Tom treasured his role as "Gramps". He had a unique bond and dedication to his grandchildren. He was in regular attendance at their sporting events and always had an adventure for them up his sleeve. Faith has always been an integral part of Tom's life through his involvement and volunteerism in the S.M.M.A. parish. Tom has meant so much to so many, while we acknowledge the immeasurable loss, we'll hold on to knowing how lucky we are to have had him in our lives.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Saturday, 3/26 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. then to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque for 12 Noon Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.