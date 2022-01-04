Menu
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Stelmachowicz, Thomas J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, January 2, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Stelmachowicz (nee Warner); loving father of Carol (Harold "Cook") Feldman and Stephen (DiAnn nee Bradenberg) Stelmachowicz; adoring grandfather of Ryan (Melissa) and David Feldman, Abby and Alex Stelmachowicz; cherished great-grandfather of Lincoln and Harper; dear brother of Rita (the late Richard "Dick") Mullaney. Our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Thomas was a member of the American Legion Post #162.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Gary Sinise Foundation [email protected] appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 5-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jan
7
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
