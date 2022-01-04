Stelmachowicz, Thomas J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, January 2, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Stelmachowicz (nee Warner); loving father of Carol (Harold "Cook") Feldman and Stephen (DiAnn nee Bradenberg) Stelmachowicz; adoring grandfather of Ryan (Melissa) and David Feldman, Abby and Alex Stelmachowicz; cherished great-grandfather of Lincoln and Harper; dear brother of Rita (the late Richard "Dick") Mullaney. Our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Thomas was a member of the American Legion Post #162.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, Jan. 7, 10:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Gary Sinise Foundation [email protected] appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 5-8 p.m.