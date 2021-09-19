Ford, William Huttig

Jan. 11, 1954 – Sept. 9, 2021

Beloved son of the late Anne and William S. Ford; dear brother of Annie Marx (Jamie), Debbie Ford, Peggy Barnhart (Mike Newport) and Christy Schlafly (Ted). Bill was loved by his many nieces and nephews and their children. He was a kind, generous and fun brother, uncle and friend.

The retired president and owner of Ford Hotel Supply Company, Bill loved motorcycles, movies and music.

He was an exceptional athlete who won multiple state swimming championships; loved being with his County Day Class of '72 friends and times spent in the Central West End, Delray Beach, Harbor Springs and Oregon.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations may be made to the 4522 Lindell Club, lindellclub.org.

