William Huttig Ford
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Ford, William Huttig

Jan. 11, 1954 – Sept. 9, 2021

Beloved son of the late Anne and William S. Ford; dear brother of Annie Marx (Jamie), Debbie Ford, Peggy Barnhart (Mike Newport) and Christy Schlafly (Ted). Bill was loved by his many nieces and nephews and their children. He was a kind, generous and fun brother, uncle and friend.

The retired president and owner of Ford Hotel Supply Company, Bill loved motorcycles, movies and music.

He was an exceptional athlete who won multiple state swimming championships; loved being with his County Day Class of '72 friends and times spent in the Central West End, Delray Beach, Harbor Springs and Oregon.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations may be made to the 4522 Lindell Club, lindellclub.org.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
St. Louis Chef's de Cuisine
September 26, 2021
I want to offer sincere condolences to all Bill's Family and friends. So many good times and memories of Bill. The loss of Bill is only measured by the incredible blessing of having his friendship and kindness all these years. We traveled the same spiritual path and shared so many good times. You were always thinking of your friends first. Always loyal, and true in spite of whatever challenges faced. Hard to believe you are gone. Your spirit continues, and remains in our hearts. God speed brother Bill, condolences to all those you loved. I know I was one. You are dearly missed, love, -doug
Doug White
Friend
September 26, 2021
It´s said that there are no friends like the ones you had as kids! Bill was that to me. Though life took us on different paths, I´ve not forgotten the great times we had! Sneaking up to the old Parkmoor in the middle of the night for burgers on sleepovers, Saturday afternoon baseball in the summer, touch football in the fall. Always time for comic books in there somewhere! Bill´s new ten speed bike got us all upgrading, my mini-bike got us into motorcycles later on (and into trouble on several occasions!)! He could throw and hit a baseball like a pro, master anything with a racquet or paddle and forget about his swimming and diving! Beat us all with that winning smile that made it impossible to be mad at him for long! These memories and many more I won´t forget! There IS something special about the friends we had as kids and I won´t forget you Bill, thanks for all the fun!
Don C. Musick, III.
September 26, 2021
My condolences to the Ford family. I knew him & his dad from working in the Athletic Dept of the downtown STL MAC.
Walter Scholl
Work
September 23, 2021
No finer man walked the land. He was my boss and allways asked what he could do to help me in my job
Joseph "Jake" Jolley
Work
September 22, 2021
Billy will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his OWCC swim team members. All the Ford family are in our prayers.
Kim Halloran George
September 20, 2021
Dear Annie, Debbie, Peggy and Christy, I am so sorry to hear about Billy. We had too much fun. Please let me know about a future memorial. John
Skae
September 19, 2021
Rest in peace my dear brother. You are a man of kindness and generosity. I will miss our talks and walks; the laughs and occasional mischief. You bore the weight when others wouldn't. You tried to right an injustice of which you played no part. There are not enough tears but I look forward to one day taking your hand and walking in the mission in the rain. All my love, Chris
Christopher Boisaubin
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results