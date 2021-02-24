Menu
William Francis Somogyi

Somogyi, William Francis

died 18 February 2021. Cherished son of Frank E. and Mary M. (Senftle) Somogyi. Dearest friend of Jeremy Dickie. Beloved of his extended adopted and natural family members: siblings Kenneth E. Somogyi and Rebecca (Ben) Logsdon, Kevin D. (Rick) Foust, Sherry M. Konsewicz, Candace L. (Sammy) Cowley, Noah D. and Jacob Livengood, Raych (James) Langley, Kemberley Perkins, Maryann Bunch. Natural son of Billy E. and Janice L. (Heider) Foust, biological son of Michael E. Asher. Beloved uncle of Austin, Abigail, Caleb and Louis Somogyi, Lucas Logsdon and Kodi Matlock. And numerous other relatives. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday 27 February 2021, Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. Donations to Incarnate Word St. Vincent de Paul Society preferred to help the poor. Virtual funeral: https://boxcast.tv/view/somogyi-funeral-lg4ramnsc2mnmqztpatd


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Incarnate Word Parish
13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Going to miss Willy´s beautiful smile and happy voice. He was a wonderful young man. We were so proud to be his aunt and uncle. God bless you, Mary, and your family and extended family.
Jimmy and Theresa Quine
February 27, 2021
He was a true mensch. Will was honorable, smart, fun, kind and supremely handsome. I will always miss his cherub face.
Lisa Finkelstein
Friend
February 25, 2021
Love, Cindy Harris (Heider)
February 24, 2021
