Somogyi, William Francis

died 18 February 2021. Cherished son of Frank E. and Mary M. (Senftle) Somogyi. Dearest friend of Jeremy Dickie. Beloved of his extended adopted and natural family members: siblings Kenneth E. Somogyi and Rebecca (Ben) Logsdon, Kevin D. (Rick) Foust, Sherry M. Konsewicz, Candace L. (Sammy) Cowley, Noah D. and Jacob Livengood, Raych (James) Langley, Kemberley Perkins, Maryann Bunch. Natural son of Billy E. and Janice L. (Heider) Foust, biological son of Michael E. Asher. Beloved uncle of Austin, Abigail, Caleb and Louis Somogyi, Lucas Logsdon and Kodi Matlock. And numerous other relatives. Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday 27 February 2021, Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. Donations to Incarnate Word St. Vincent de Paul Society preferred to help the poor. Virtual funeral: https://boxcast.tv/view/somogyi-funeral-lg4ramnsc2mnmqztpatd