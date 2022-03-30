Carolyn Ingle Cope



April 14, 1951 - March 27, 2022



Carolyn Elaine Ingle Cope entered the presence of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Carrington Place, Wytheville, Va. Carolyn was born April 14, 1951, in Lee County, Va., to the late Oscar Robert and Maude Fleming Ingle and was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert and sister, Belva Jean Ingle.



As a young lady at First Baptist Church, Jonesville, Va., Carolyn earned the award of Queen Regent from the girls auxiliary. Later in life she received the prestigious Medal of Merit from the IPHC Royal Rangers. She is a member of the Christian Motorcyclist Association and the Patriot Guard Riders. She has served alongside her husband in many ministries that include Coalwood PHC in Coalwood, W.Va., Austinville PHC in Austinville, Va., Camp Marantha (CEM) Department with Appalachian Conference IPHC in Dublin, Va., and Word of Life Ministries, Wytheville, Va. Carolyn was a member of Millennium World Outreach Center in Wytheville.



Survivors include her husband of 52 years, the Reverend Gary C. Cope; her son and daughter-in-law, the Reverend Stacy and Sunshine Cope of Pulaski, Va.; two daughters and son-in-law, Melissa and Paul Cassell, and Tracy Gibson and Toshia Smith of Wytheville; seven grandchildren, Michael Cope, Katie and Gavin Grimm, Joe Cope, Wes Montgomery, Will Montgomery, Elizabeth Cassell, and Christopher Cassell; four sisters, Judy Maki, Ardella and Bill Ledford, Sharon and Ed Vosburgh, Dr. Sandy and Joe Diffenderfer; two brothers, David and Eser Ingle, and Jack Ingle; special prayer partners, Ruth Waller, Della Russell, and Brenda Tate, several nieces, nephews, and many extended family and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Millennium World Outreach Center, 305 Cassell Road, Wytheville, VA 24382, with the Reverend Stacy Cope and the Reverend Kent Lewis officiating.



The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 noon until service time at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Appalachian Conference Cemetery, Dublin, Va., with the Reverend Dallas Bennett officiating. Carolyn's grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers along with other special friends. Trooper Hody Viars serves as the official Virginia State Police Processional Escort Unit.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tower of Refuge Church, 5846 Oak Grove Road, Dublin, VA 24084. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Cope family.



Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 30, 2022.