Edith Mae McClure Roland
Edith Mae McClure Roland

January 6, 1922 - January 6, 2022

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Edith Mae McClure Roland, age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Chilhowie, Va., with her loving family by her side, on January 6, 2022. She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late John Marion McClure and Bertha Loretta Hash McClure and was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Nathan LeRoy Roland; her son, James Franklin "Jimmy" Roland; daughter-in-law, Carol Roland; one sister and eight brothers.

She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Chilhowie Senior Citizens, and Riverside Ruritans Club. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, dancing, and beautiful flowers.

Survivors include her two sons, Jack Roland (Joyce) and Joe Roland (Connie); daughter, Audrey Jean Wyatt (Bobby); daughter-in-law, Ilene Roland, all of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Danny Roland (Lisa), Jimmy Roland (Sharon), Teresa Steffy (Dale), Joey Roland (Roxanne), Jackie Sue Taylor (Stacy), Barbara Martin (Brian), Chris Wyatt (JoAnna), and Michael Roland (Amy Ball); 18 great-grandchildren, eight great great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church, with preacher Tim Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to services at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wythe Hospice of SWVA and Team Nurse of Abingdon, Va., for the care given during this time.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Macedonia Baptist Church, 1183 St. Clairs Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie is serving the Roland family.

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this difficult time.
Janet Pennington
Friend
January 9, 2022
Prayers for you in the passing of your precious Mother. She was a jewel. Always a ray of sunshine when either working with her in the greenhouse or at the Ruritan Club making apple butter. She could work circles around everyone but made it a joy to be with her even when she kept you on your toes. Will always remember her sweet kind spirit. May God comfort you in the coming days.
Linda Sturgill
Friend
January 9, 2022
GOD bless you all. Heaven's choir has a new voice.
Connie John Stamper
Neighbor
January 9, 2022
I’m sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Cindy Poston Blevins
Friend
January 9, 2022
Brandon and Erin Moore
January 8, 2022
Jack, Joe , Jean and family- you are in our thoughts and prayers! Mae was such a sweet lady.
John Roland, Jim & Sharon (Roland) Winebarger
Sharon Winebarger
Family
January 8, 2022
Mae was a wonderful woman and a super great Christian lady. My hands will be lifted in prayer for the family.
Herman Cress
Friend
January 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers for her family.
Regina Widener-Mathena
Acquaintance
January 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss. She was a sweet precious lady.
Roy and Betty Thomas and
Girls
Deena Barron
Friend
January 7, 2022
Jean, so sorry to hear about your Mom’s passing. Mattie really enjoyed their quilting adventures and their time at Senior Citizens. We still have some beautiful quilts you and your Mom helped her make for us. You have been blessed to have her with you so long. They have probably caught up with each other by now!
Rhonda Eller
Friend
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss.
Chuck Neitch
January 7, 2022
