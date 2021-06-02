James Glenn Jackson Jr.
James Glenn Jackson Jr., 64 of Austinville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Twila Hall Jackson; and parents, James Glenn and Effie Hylton Jackson.
Survivors include his loving fiancée, Bonnie Diane Crigger; children and spouses, Cody Glenn Jackson and Westley Canter Jr., and James Glenn Jackson III, and Kristy Jackson; brothers and sisters-in-law, James Stanley Jackson Sr. and Melda, and Charles Wayne Jackson and Janice; special son, Cody James Crigger; four grandchildren, Elijah Jackson, Ziva Jackson, Avalynn Jackson, and Kadence Jackson; one niece Pamela Shane Newman; one nephew, James Stanley Jackson Jr.; and three step-grandchildren, Garrett, Brooklyn and Chloe.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor James Tunnell officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Lead Mines Rescue Squad. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Jackson family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 2, 2021.