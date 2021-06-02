Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Glenn Jackson Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
James Glenn Jackson Jr.

James Glenn Jackson Jr., 64 of Austinville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife, Twila Hall Jackson; and parents, James Glenn and Effie Hylton Jackson.

Survivors include his loving fiancée, Bonnie Diane Crigger; children and spouses, Cody Glenn Jackson and Westley Canter Jr., and James Glenn Jackson III, and Kristy Jackson; brothers and sisters-in-law, James Stanley Jackson Sr. and Melda, and Charles Wayne Jackson and Janice; special son, Cody James Crigger; four grandchildren, Elijah Jackson, Ziva Jackson, Avalynn Jackson, and Kadence Jackson; one niece Pamela Shane Newman; one nephew, James Stanley Jackson Jr.; and three step-grandchildren, Garrett, Brooklyn and Chloe.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor James Tunnell officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Lead Mines Rescue Squad. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Jackson family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
at the church
VA
Jun
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
at the church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
21 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
GARNETT COLTRANE
June 10, 2021
We going miss you Big daddy Jim..( that was my nickname for him ..Go walk the streets of gold until we meet again
ANGEL Lawson
Friend
June 2, 2021
Scooter, so very sorry to hear this. You're family is in my prayers
Karen Gunter Hill
June 2, 2021
Leslie Lambert
Family
June 1, 2021
We sure lost a great man and friend! He's healed now and no longer suffering. Cody and family, you all will hurt for awhile but God will be by your side and you know you will see him again one day. Hugs and prayers for you all!
Kim Danley
Friend
June 1, 2021
Praying for Jimmy's friends and family
Forest Methodist Youth
Friend
June 1, 2021
Jimmy was a great guy. We shared alot of laughs thru the years!
Jacqueline Early Alley
Friend
June 1, 2021
Sad to hear about Jim, he was a good childhood friend. Prayers for his family.
Billy Sisk
Friend
June 1, 2021
Hard to say goodbye to my buddy. I miss our conversations.
Elizabeth Waller
Friend
June 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss - I knew him from the Laurel Auction - prayers
Larry & Evelyn Jones
Friend
June 1, 2021
Chris and I are so sorry for your loss. Thought's and prayers for all the family.
Chris and Anglia Dalton
Acquaintance
May 31, 2021
To Jimmy's family. I am so sorry for your loss. I would ask Tommy at time's about how Jimmy was doing.
You can say now he is with him mom. May god bless each one of you and comfort you .
Peggy Campbell Baumgardner
Friend
May 31, 2021
From the time we met in 1st grade thru High School, and all the years that have now passed you was my friend and always met with a smile I can't say goodbye but one day we will meet again with a smile. You are going to be missed but never forgotten your friend (Hairy)
Deborah Harrison (Hairy) Sharp
Classmate
May 31, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He and Bonnie were so kind to Mrs. Weinberg. He seemed to have a kind heart and wanted to help others in life's struggles. Thoughts and prayers for each of you.
Patricia Dalton
Friend
May 31, 2021
He is a great man .he always had a smile on his face. He will be missed by many people he has touched so many people lives and hearts .Thank you Jimmy for being you
Leann Edwards
Friend
May 31, 2021
I am going to miss you so much. All the memories I have are great ones. You will be miss by many for you were a great man and friend. Also a great Uncle.
Shane Newman
Family
May 31, 2021
I did not have the pleasure of knowing Jimmy directly before January, but from the way Toni and Cody spoke about him, he was greater than life and a wonderful human being. And I can easily believe that, having seen first hand his brave fight against COVID and his strength to always come back for one more round. He will be remembered fondly by so many family and friends and Cody, I believe he will continue to watch over you from above. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family! May Jimmy Rest In Peace.
Ioana Antonescu
Friend
May 31, 2021
Prayerw he will be missed.
Dorthy and Jason Gray
Friend
May 31, 2021
The struggle is over the pain is no more. Your dad is in a better place. You shall see him again but not like he left this world.
Terry Greer
Acquaintance
May 31, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. You are all in our prayers.
Valma AlleyAlley
May 31, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Jimmy! He was a very kind and nice friendly man. I always enjoyed talking to him at fiddlers conventions and when ever I would see him out he always had a smile and a kind word to say. He will be missed by many...
Pamela Shupe
Friend
May 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results