I did not have the pleasure of knowing Jimmy directly before January, but from the way Toni and Cody spoke about him, he was greater than life and a wonderful human being. And I can easily believe that, having seen first hand his brave fight against COVID and his strength to always come back for one more round. He will be remembered fondly by so many family and friends and Cody, I believe he will continue to watch over you from above. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family! May Jimmy Rest In Peace.

Ioana Antonescu Friend May 31, 2021