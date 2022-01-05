Neta Jean Deskins
Neta Jean Deskins, age 73, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, after a lengthy illness. She was born on January 16, 1948, and spent her life in the area, making her home in Cedar Bluff, Va. After her illness, she spent her last few years living with her daughters, Melissa and Tara, in Kingsport, Tenn.
There is comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering, that she is at peace and celebrating in her heavenly home.
Jean was a nurturer by nature and she lived her life with a servant's heart. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother, caring sister, a special aunt and wonderful friend. She was a retired nurse and spent many years caring for others. She loved the Lord. Her family was her life. She was full of compassion and grace. She was so incredibly kind. Her girls are so grateful to have spent their lives surrounded by her pure, unconditional love. Her grandchildren will forever miss their one safe place; the place where they could do no wrong and spoiling was a given; where there was an endless amount of their favorite food, board games, and a bat with a never-ending supply of whiffle balls; the love they felt in their MaMaw's arms will be a part of them forever.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, George Thomas Deskins; her mother, Mildred Maxine Addison; one brother, Barton L. Ball; and one sister, Sue Wells.
Jean is survived and will be missed by her four daughters and sons-in-law, Deanna and Charles Williams of Brunswick, Ga., Melissa and Rodney Lowe of Church Hill, Tenn., Cynthia and Mark Gillespie of Richlands, Va., and Tara and John Spears of Mt. Carmel, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Nicolas Williams, Brianna Daughtery and husband, Alex, Andrew Lowe, Thomas Lowe, Jacob Gillespie, Gabe Gillespie, Caleb Spears and fiancée, Sydney Stratton, and Tanner Spears; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris and Nami Addison of Bear, Del., and Melvin and Donna Ball of Ocala, Fla.; two sisters and brother-in-law, Teresa and Mike Alexander of Princeton, W.Va., and Becky Breitenstein of Downingtow, Pa., many sweet nieces and nephews; special friend and neighbor, Rose Gillespie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Alzheimer's Association
National Headquarters, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17 Chicago, IL 60601 http://alz.org
The family received friends after 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, with a memorial service at 12 noon in the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel in Cedar Bluff, Va., with Pastor Jeff Kinder officiating.
