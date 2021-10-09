Robert "Bob" Jefferson Ayers
May 3, 1941 - October 6, 2021
Robert "Bob" Jefferson Ayers, 80, entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Bob was born in Max Meadows, Va., on May 3, 1941, son of Jefferson Davis Ayers and Ruby Jane Collins Ayers.
Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Hilda Sue Porter Ayers; daughter, Jane Ayers Hudgins (Leonard) of Wytheville, Va.; and son, Robert Edward Hutton (Mary Lou) of Lebanon, Va. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan Hutton and fiancée, Emily Monk, Hannah Lundy and Andrew Lundy; and step-grandchildren, Bryson, Gracie, Payton and Maddie Hudgins. He is also survived by his stepmother, Dorothy Dean Ayers, as well as many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Bob graduated from George Wythe High School in 1959. He was a member of the Corp of Cadets and the Highty-Tighties at Virginia Tech. He earned his bachelor's degree at East Tennessee State University and master's degree from Radford University.
Bob was a long-time educator in Wythe County, Va., as a math teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal and principal, as well as football, basketball and golf coach. He taught generations of Wythe County students.
He was a long-time, active member of Rural Retreat United Methodist Church. where he enjoyed singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and making apple butter. Bob's favorite pastime was playing golf and gin rummy with his many friends at Wytheville Golf Club. He loved working Sudoku and crossword puzzles.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Grubb Funeral Home. Service will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rural Retreat United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Clayton Farmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Rural Retreat United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 307, Rural Retreat, VA 24382, or St. Jude's
Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 9, 2021.