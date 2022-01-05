Frances Helen Geier

Oct. 31, 1932 - Dec. 22, 2021

Frances Helen Geier , daughter of William and Katherine (Wentz) Mastel was born on October 31st, 1932 in Ipswich, South Dakota and died at age 89 of natural causes on December 22nd, 2021 at her home in Longview, WA surrounded by family.

Frances was the 11th of 12 children. She married Pius A. Geier(deceased) on Oct. 20th, 1951. They farmed in Roscoe, SD, then moved to Casper, WY. In 1966 they moved to Longview where they resided the rest of their lives. Frances worked at both Fibre and Longview school district retiring in 1997.

Our mother was a strong, courageous and kind woman. Our family was blessed to have her. She loved her family and the Lord, and leaves behind a legacy of compassion and love to many. After nearly 29 years since her husband passed may they be rejoined in heaven.

Frances is survived by one sister Florence (Dolly) Dodd, all 11 of her children- Donna McCallum (Daryl), Richard (Margaret), Kathy Hanks (Bob), Gloria Marthaller (Martin), Dale (Cindy), Connie Leach (John), Jeff (Colleen), JoAnn Crayne (Jim), Ron (Janet), Jim (Marisa) and Joe (Joni), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons Anton and Ben.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. January 7, 2022, at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, Washington. Masks are required.

Donations in Frances' name can be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, Hospice or charity of your choice.