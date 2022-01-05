Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Helen Geier
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Frances Helen Geier

Oct. 31, 1932 - Dec. 22, 2021

Frances Helen Geier , daughter of William and Katherine (Wentz) Mastel was born on October 31st, 1932 in Ipswich, South Dakota and died at age 89 of natural causes on December 22nd, 2021 at her home in Longview, WA surrounded by family.

Frances was the 11th of 12 children. She married Pius A. Geier(deceased) on Oct. 20th, 1951. They farmed in Roscoe, SD, then moved to Casper, WY. In 1966 they moved to Longview where they resided the rest of their lives. Frances worked at both Fibre and Longview school district retiring in 1997.

Our mother was a strong, courageous and kind woman. Our family was blessed to have her. She loved her family and the Lord, and leaves behind a legacy of compassion and love to many. After nearly 29 years since her husband passed may they be rejoined in heaven.

Frances is survived by one sister Florence (Dolly) Dodd, all 11 of her children- Donna McCallum (Daryl), Richard (Margaret), Kathy Hanks (Bob), Gloria Marthaller (Martin), Dale (Cindy), Connie Leach (John), Jeff (Colleen), JoAnn Crayne (Jim), Ron (Janet), Jim (Marisa) and Joe (Joni), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two grandsons Anton and Ben.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. January 7, 2022, at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, Washington. Masks are required.

Donations in Frances' name can be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, Hospice or charity of your choice.


Published by The Daily News on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Service
1:00p.m.
Longview Memorial Park
5050 Mount Solo Road, Longview, WA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
How do I begin? I was so blessed to and privileged to know Mama G. The wonderful memories of her laughter and hands on her hips "what were you thinking!?" looks. She was an amazing, compassionate and tell it like it is woman. She used to call me #13 because Tammy J. Was #12. I´m not sure, but there most likely were many #12 and 13´s because she, and Papa G, never turned a kid away, and she would always ask if you were hungry. I doubt she knew how much she helped to shape me into the person I am today by her example of work ethics, strength and most of all open arms. All eleven of your children have that same strength and I pray that will help carry them forward through this very difficult time remembering all of the beautiful memories that have been acquired throughout their lives. I love you Mama G! Thank you.
Roni A. Walden
Family
January 11, 2022
she was a wonderfull lady
don walker
January 8, 2022
Kathy, I have a very vivid memory of your mother coming into the office perfectly coordinated and picture perfect. She had floral capris with matching top and her sunny smile and personality matched her outfit. She was always a delight coming into the office. You and your family have my deepest sympathies in the loss of your wonderful mother. Sincerely, Della Stagner
Della Stagner
January 6, 2022
Gloria, I am so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. My prayers and thoughts are with you at this time. We will be unable to attend her service, as we are out of town.
Mike Leichner
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results