Gerald Ivin Bouchard

Dec. 15, 1937 - Sep. 8, 2021

Gerald was born to Mary (Moody) and Alvie C. Bouchard Sr. He was the oldest of five boys.

Gerald went to Castle Rock High School. He played football in the ninth grade, and was surprised that he made the first string team, as he didn't think that he was very good at it. Gerald graduated with the Class of 1956. After Graduation, he joined the Military in August 1957. After basic training, he became an Army Medic where he assisted the medical staff on base at the hospital, clinic, and ambulance as needed. Gerald was honorably discharged in August, 1959.

Gerald went to work for Weyerhaeuser Company in Longview, Washington in the early 1960's. There he earned his Electrician's License and worked his way up to a Journeyman Electrician position.

After leaving WeyCo in the mid 1970's, Gerald went back to College and earned an AA in Alcohol and Drug Counseling. He worked in Treatment Centers in Washington and Oregon for 20 years before retiring.

In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and spending time with family. He liked to participate in Native Ceremonies when possible, and became known as one of the Cowlitz Tribal Elders at local Pow-wows and events. He could be found joining in on the Drumming and Singing at times. He also enjoyed playing one of his many Harmonicas for anyone that was around, and would try to stump you at "Name That Tune". He was happy to share the history of the songs that he played.

He was a friend of Bill W. for almost 40 years, and he was a fun loving man that liked to tell stories from his past.

Gerald married Patricia Fox in Castle Rock, WA in 1957, they later divorced in 1974. They had five children together. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Pat and daughter, Julia Ann in 2011. He is survived by his four sons; Jeffrey Lee, Robert Allen (Bob), Jon David, and James William. He is also survived by a step-daughter, Melissa Dawn Stone.

Gerald married Lesley May Ward in Longview, WA in 1975. She preceded him in death in 2017. He is survived by step-daughters Lanae Peetz and Julie Lomen, and step-sons, Michael Cole and Brian Telder.

Gerald was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers Otis D. and Clifford C. Bouchard, and sisters-in-law Aldena (Jo) and Phyllis Bouchard. He is also survived by brothers; Alvie C. Jr. (Bud) and Burgess E. (Boo); and many, many grandchildren, great-grand children, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life and scattering of ashes will be determined at a later date. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to Homes For our Troops at: www.hfotusa.org