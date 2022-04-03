Lawrence Patrick Provost

April 23, 1961 - Feb. 13, 2022

Lawrence Patrick Provost (Larry), age 60, departed this earth on Sunday, February 13, 2022, after a very brief and courageous battle with cancer. His sister, Annette Provost-Marra, was with him at his bedside at PeaceHealth St. John's Medical Center, Kelso, WA.

Born on April 23, 1961, in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was a loving son to Henry W. Provost and Susan E. (Moriarty) Provost. He was the sixth-born of eight children. He grew up in Springfield and Ludlow, MA, then moved to the west coast in the mid-80s, first living in Sacramento, CA, and then settling in Kelso, Washington.

Larry was a very independent and caring person who loved the mountains, especially Mount St. Helens and Mount Rainier. He had a sense of humor and was always at the ready with a joke to share. He had a strong love of family and communicated that regularly to them. He was a phenomenal harmonica player who was frequently sought after in the musical community where he lived. His CD entitled, "Larry Provost – The Royal Nonesuch" is a 2006 compilation of 10 songs he wrote and for which he sang vocals and played harmonica. He loved his music and wrote many songs; he played them skillfully and from the heart on his guitar.

Larry could repair anything, but specialized in auto mechanics. He was a successful self-employed professional, trained in diesel mechanics, and servicing anything from a family car to heavy equipment.

Larry loved his seven siblings and their families. Brothers - William Provost and wife Carla (Gorecki) Provost of Enfield, CT; Wayne Provost of Rowlett, TX, (whose loving wife, Michelle (McCrystal) Provost passed away in 2017); and Robert Provost of Springfield and Ludlow, MA. Sisters - Karen Griffin and husband Calvin Chambers of Sacramento, CA; Joanne Braese and husband Jeffrey of Ludlow, MA; Marie Talbot and husband Michael of Palmer, MA; and Annette Provost-Marra of Sacramento, CA (whose loving husband, Steven Marra, passed away in 2004). He also leaves 13 nieces and nephews, who loved to hear "Uncle Larry" stories.

He graduated in 1997 from the Diesel Mechanic Program of Lower Columbia College in Longview, WA, attaining the highest level of scholarship – President's List or Dean's List – with each semester. He had a very high regard for the program and the college.

A private burial will be held at a future date, with coordination of cremation services by Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home, 301 Cowlitz Way, Kelso, WA, 98626.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Lower Columbia College Foundation Lawrence Provost Memorial Fund," PO Box 3030, Longview, WA, 98632; or online at https://lowercolumbia.edu/foundation/index.php.

The grace of God was very evident in Larry's life, and he acknowledged that fact and thanked God often throughout his adult life. Larry has fought the good fight, he has finished the race.