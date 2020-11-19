Lyle Calvin Barker

January 12, 1948 - November 15, 2020

Lyle Calvin Barker was the eldest of six children of Clyde and E. Onitta (Edwards) Barker. Born January 12, 1948 he passed-away on November 15, 2020 at 72. He graduated from Mark Morris High School, class of '66. The following spring joined the Navy and served on the USS Forrestal and one tour in Vietnam. He spent the next seven years in the USNR and USAR.

He taught Hunter's Education for over ten years and was a volunteer with Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue for over 20 years. Lyle worked at Reynolds Metals as a head tapper and his last ten years at Foster Farms as a security guard and scale man.

Lyle always joked he came from a planned family of two sons. The only exception was there were four sisters between him and his brother, who he loved dearly. Wanda (Joe) Salus of Ore., Rosemary (John) Vroman of Chehalis, Shirley Trahanes, Jackie (Jon) Browne, and James (Mona) Barker all of Longview, Wash.

He leaves his loving wife of 42 years, Laurel (Davenport), his four sons, and two granddaughters: Robert (Sam Rintoul), Phillip, Jonathan (Tara), daughters Emma and Adelynn, and Gregory all of Longview.

His father, grandparents and all his aunts and uncles preceded him. Also his lifelong friend Darrell Marks.

Lyle loved to hunt, fish, camp and work in his garden. He enjoyed going to church camp with his church family. In his later years his homeboys Dan, Ken, and Mike took him out on drives, day hunts and fishing trips.

Lyle always had a story to tell, a huge heart and a willingness to help. He will be truly missed.

Due to the pandemic there will be a private, family graveside service on November 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

If you have any stories about or pictures of Lyle, please send them to [email protected]