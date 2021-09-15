Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily News
The Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nita Duncan
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021

Nita Duncan

May 4, 1947 - Sept 4, 2021

On a peaceful Saturday afternoon, Juanita Roberts Eoff Duncan drew her first breath of heaven's air, a moment she had anticipated with joy for many years.

Nita was born in Caldwell, Idaho, to John and Grace Roberts. She joined brothers, Daniel and Philip and newborn twin sister, Joanna in a humble, loving family. She graduated from Greenleaf Academy and George Fox College. She was a hard worker and thrived in jobs as varied as commercial fisherman in Kodiak, Alaska, and pastor at Newberg, Oregon, Friends Church. At the time of her death she was retired and lived in Castle Rock with her husband of 18 years, Lee Duncan.

Besides Lee, she is survived by her cherished daughter Anecia and son-in-law Jason Robinson and their four children Caleb, Eliana, Rowan, and Alivia. Nita is also survived by her brothers Daniel (Diane) Roberts of Lake Oswego, OR; and Philip (Janet) Roberts of Powell Butte, OR; and her adored twin sister, Joanna (Dick) Kellum of Mountain Home, Idaho; and by Bill Eoff, to whom she was married from 1968 to 1997. Her surviving step-family includes Kim (Dan) Cathcart, son Cris, Brian (Dawn) Duncan, and daughters Luciana and Emilia, Tim (Sara) Duncan and children Roan and June, all of Oregon; and Amos (Adrian) Duncan and son Titus, of St. George, Utah. The close friends who mourn this loss are truly countless. All will be comforted by memories of Nita's faith and a life well-lived.

Nita was met in heaven by her beloved son, Travis who went ahead in 2004. As a result of Travis' death, Nita wrote a book on grieving, which she finished just days before she entered the hospital for her last battle.

A gathering to celebrate Nita's remarkable life is planned for Saturday, September 18, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 902 Ash St., Kelso. COVID-19 protocols will be observed with ample space available. The service will also be livestreamed on cclongview.com

For those wishing to honor Nita's life with a memorial contribution, the family suggests Greenleaf Friends Academy or a charity of your choice.


Published by The Daily News on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
t Calvary Chapel
Kelso, WA
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
livestreamed on cclongview.com
WA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
When I learned Nita had left us, I was shocked and saddened. Nita and I first met in 1964 when I started my senior year of high school at the Greenleaf Friends Academy in Greenleaf, Idaho. We reconnected at reunions from time to time and in 2015, Nita and I worked together with a few others to plan and execute a highly successful 50-year class reunion. This is a tough loss for me and her other classmates.
William "Bill" Root
School
September 29, 2021
We first met Nita and her twin sister Joanna when we moved to Greenleaf Idaho in 1961. Ken was hired to teach and coach at Greenleaf Academy and soon became very well acquainted with Nita - she was his student, and he was her teacher and coach. In speaking of Nita, it is very difficult to separate the two girls, as it was so obvious that their relationship was very special and remained so through their adult years. Nita was a kind and loving person - and the epitome of a lady. It was so apparent that she had a very close relationship with Jesus and we know she touched countless peoples lives. We are blessed to have known her.
Ken and Lou Anne Kellum
Friend
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results