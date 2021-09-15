Nita Duncan

May 4, 1947 - Sept 4, 2021

On a peaceful Saturday afternoon, Juanita Roberts Eoff Duncan drew her first breath of heaven's air, a moment she had anticipated with joy for many years.

Nita was born in Caldwell, Idaho, to John and Grace Roberts. She joined brothers, Daniel and Philip and newborn twin sister, Joanna in a humble, loving family. She graduated from Greenleaf Academy and George Fox College. She was a hard worker and thrived in jobs as varied as commercial fisherman in Kodiak, Alaska, and pastor at Newberg, Oregon, Friends Church. At the time of her death she was retired and lived in Castle Rock with her husband of 18 years, Lee Duncan.

Besides Lee, she is survived by her cherished daughter Anecia and son-in-law Jason Robinson and their four children Caleb, Eliana, Rowan, and Alivia. Nita is also survived by her brothers Daniel (Diane) Roberts of Lake Oswego, OR; and Philip (Janet) Roberts of Powell Butte, OR; and her adored twin sister, Joanna (Dick) Kellum of Mountain Home, Idaho; and by Bill Eoff, to whom she was married from 1968 to 1997. Her surviving step-family includes Kim (Dan) Cathcart, son Cris, Brian (Dawn) Duncan, and daughters Luciana and Emilia, Tim (Sara) Duncan and children Roan and June, all of Oregon; and Amos (Adrian) Duncan and son Titus, of St. George, Utah. The close friends who mourn this loss are truly countless. All will be comforted by memories of Nita's faith and a life well-lived.

Nita was met in heaven by her beloved son, Travis who went ahead in 2004. As a result of Travis' death, Nita wrote a book on grieving, which she finished just days before she entered the hospital for her last battle.

A gathering to celebrate Nita's remarkable life is planned for Saturday, September 18, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Chapel, 902 Ash St., Kelso. COVID-19 protocols will be observed with ample space available. The service will also be livestreamed on cclongview.com

For those wishing to honor Nita's life with a memorial contribution, the family suggests Greenleaf Friends Academy or a charity of your choice.