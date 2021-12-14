Richard Milen Rismoen

Sept. 10, 1959 - Nov. 18, 2021

Richard Milen Rismoen (Big R) of Castle Rock passed away on November 18, 2021 at the age of 62.

Richard worked for Caffall Bros., Simpson and Enterfor as a Sawfiler for 35 years.

Rick is proceeded in death by his mother Beverly and grandparents Bud and Elsie Grossman. Rick is survived by his father Richard, a brother Mike, sister Toni Marcil, his wife Kim of 35 years, a son Bryan (Felicitie), a son Ricky (Kyra), and grandchildren Kaylin, Kasen, Kenna, Kyla, Liam, Rowyn, Logan and Merrick, great grandchildren Haizel and Kolson.

Celebration of Life will be held December 18, at 1:00 PM at Steele Chapel Longview Memorial Park. A potluck will follow at the Castle Rock Eagle at 4:00PM. Arrangements are in the care of Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock. Please wear camouflage or flannels in memory of Big R.

Donations can be made to Longview Hospice in Rick's name.