Richard Rismoen
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hubbard Funeral Home
46 A St.
Castle Rock, WA

Richard Milen Rismoen

Sept. 10, 1959 - Nov. 18, 2021

Richard Milen Rismoen (Big R) of Castle Rock passed away on November 18, 2021 at the age of 62.

Richard worked for Caffall Bros., Simpson and Enterfor as a Sawfiler for 35 years.

Rick is proceeded in death by his mother Beverly and grandparents Bud and Elsie Grossman. Rick is survived by his father Richard, a brother Mike, sister Toni Marcil, his wife Kim of 35 years, a son Bryan (Felicitie), a son Ricky (Kyra), and grandchildren Kaylin, Kasen, Kenna, Kyla, Liam, Rowyn, Logan and Merrick, great grandchildren Haizel and Kolson.

Celebration of Life will be held December 18, at 1:00 PM at Steele Chapel Longview Memorial Park. A potluck will follow at the Castle Rock Eagle at 4:00PM. Arrangements are in the care of Hubbard Funeral Home in Castle Rock. Please wear camouflage or flannels in memory of Big R.

Donations can be made to Longview Hospice in Rick's name.


Published by The Daily News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Steele Chapel Longview Memorial Park
WA
Funeral services provided by:
Hubbard Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sad to hear cousin Rick has passed. My condolences Uncle Dick and family. Will keep you all in prayer.
Frank Handy
December 16, 2021
Sending prayers and thoughts to your family. Sorry for your loss.
Reg & Carol Shaw
Friend
December 15, 2021
