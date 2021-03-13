Robert Steele

August 1, 1940 - January 17, 2021

Robert (Bob) Steele, age 80, died in his home in Longview, Wash., on Jan. 17, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 1, 1940 in Portland, Ore. Bob married the love of his life, Janice Sweeney, on June 13, 1959 in Longview. Bob and Jan were married for 61 years. They spent their honeymoon driving across the county to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where Bob was stationed in the Air Force. After the couple moved back to Longview. In 1975, they designed and built the home where they lived for 45 years.

He was the Sheet Metal Apprenticeship Coordinator for Western Washington JATC and the administrator for two schools, in Lacey and Seattle. Every year a National Apprenticeship contest is held and Bob had a student win first or second place in the nation for 18 years. He left a legacy of highly trained apprentices because of the program he developed and improved over many years, which was vital to him. Bob continued to do school audits for the International Training Institute in his retirement. The audits allowed Bob and Jan to travel across the entire US and Canada, including a special trip back to Myrtle Beach where they were able to revisit their newlywed memories.

Bob and Jan spent many years camping and water skiing at Lake Mayfield. They took up downhill skiing and frequented Lake Tahoe. In retirement they became snowbirds and enjoyed golfing at Emerald Canyon Golf Course in Arizona, as well as driving their motorhome around the US. To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary they took a trip to Scotland visiting Paisley the birthplace of Bob's dad and Jan's great-grandfather. Bob also served on the city of Longview LEOOF board. Bob enjoyed restoring classic cars, including a 1947 Ford convertible; the same car Bob and Jan drove to South Carolina as newlyweds.

Bob was a passionate artisan when it came to building and racing Drag Boats. He would help to create a number of boats, parts and engines that would be used in world record setting runs. Bob first started racing boats in the late 1960's with the family ski boat, before eventually moving on to campaign a top alcohol hydroplane with the IHBA (International Hot Boat Association). He would be a part of a number of other Boat Associations as well, including the Colombia Drag Boat Association (CDBA), Lucas Oil Drag Boats, National Drag Boat Association (NDBA), and the National Jet Boat Association (NJBA). However, Bob's biggest source of pride in the sport wasn't the multiple Associations he participated in and led, but rather the boats he helped to create and race alongside his family and friends, a legacy that still lasts to this day. Bob would pass his love of racing to not only his son and nephew, but also to his grandsons and a number of other individuals that were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. He would spend hours in his garage alongside them laboring, helping to develop the fastest boats they could. He would get to travel the country racing from Dexter Oregon to Wheatland Missouri with his son Rob and nephew Dave Wallingford, sharing laughs and love, helping to create memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. His passing is not only a major loss to the Drag Boat racing community, and the sport as a whole, but most importantly to his family and friends who shared in his passion for racing.

Bob is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Katherine (Bruce)Warrick of Longview, Rob (Corinna)Steele of Reno, JanMarie Steele of Seattle. His Grand-daughter Allison (Thommy) Weinstein and Eight grandsons Alec and Ian Koziol: Mitchell,Devin and Dawson St.Jean and Tristan, Cameron and Landon Steele. And one great grand-daughter Elizabeth Weinstein.