Virginia Lee Stone

June 28, 1942 - April 5, 2022

Virginia Stone also known as Dixie was a loving wife, mother and sister. Dixie passed away April 5th 2022 from her battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Stone, her beloved son Phillip Munro, and many other family members. She is survived by her son David Hass, daughter Dina Mitchell, 2 younger brothers Tom Mathers and Jerry Mathers of California, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dixie was a founding employee of the local business Superior Design Top Shop owned by her son David and where she worked for 30 years helping him grow his company. Dixie was known for always taking care of the have nots and taking in children who had no where else to go. If kindness was a paying job Dixie would have been one of the richest people on the planet and her children were her pride and joy along with all her grandchildren as well. Dixie was known for always giving and never asking for anything in return. She will be greatly missed especially by her best friend, son David who cared for her since her husbands passing in 2018 and always took pleasure in doing it. Services will be held May 14th at the Green hills cemetery in Kelso Wa.at 12:00pm. All are welcome to attend. God Bless You Mom.