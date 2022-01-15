Alton Burton



Alton Burton, 87, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, at Bryan City Cemetery.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 15, 2022.