Alton Burton
FUNERAL HOME
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street
Bryan, TX
Alton Burton

Alton Burton, 87, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, at Bryan City Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
508 E. Martin Luther King Street, Bryan, TX
Jan
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bryan City Cemetery
1111 N. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Jones - Washington Mortuary - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere condolences to the Burton family. We are keeping the family lifted in prayer.
Constance Henry
Friend
January 19, 2022
"And the peace that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus". We have been neighbors for forty years and Mr. Alton will be missed. We are sending our prayers and condolences to your entire family.
Mr.&Mrs.Ed Hall Sr.
January 18, 2022
My condolences to my classmate Gloria and her family. I’m praying for you all.
Diana Neblett
January 16, 2022
Uncle Alton will b missed. I remember those trips to Luby´s. He wouldn´t put anything on his tray because he knew our eyes were bigger than our stomachs. He´d wait until we were full and start removing all the food from our trays. Enough for two more people to eat. Lol. Not to mention the trips to Somerville (had to get hangdowns and Big Man cookies from Joe´s)! He contributed to my AWESOME childhood. My mother´s `bestfriend´ and brother!
KimberleyT
January 15, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the Burton family. I know Will and Alton are sharing a cup of coffee again.
Susan McKenzie daughter of Will and Virginia Winslow
Family
January 15, 2022
