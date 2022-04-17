Andrew Clarke
December 6, 1961 - April 10, 2022
Andrew Marshall Clarke passed away at Marbridge Foundation in Austin on April 10, 2022, at the age of 60. He was disabled and had been in declining health.
Andrew lived in Bryan from 1975 through 2019. He moved to Marbridge Foundation in January 2020. Andrew's mother, Marselaine (Marsy) Clarke, was co-founder of Geranium Junction and served as chair of the Board as it evolved into Junction Five-O-Five (J505), where Andrew received vocational services for 20 years. Andrew enjoyed many positions on J505 crews, such as fleet washing, cleaning and mowing roadside parks, recycling and assembling. Andrew was also coached into several jobs in the community, including McDonald's and TAMU's Duncan dining hall. Andrew was a very hard and competitive worker. Many citizens of Bryan would recognize Andrew for the years he spent volunteering at the former Aerofit Health & Fitness Center on Carter Creek.
Andrew was very outgoing and loving. He loved to played games and won most of the time. He loved typing recipes from cookbooks and giving out copies. Everyone was a friend to Andrew.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Neville and Marselaine (Marsy) Clarke. He is survived by his sister, Susan Clarke; and brother, Larry Clarke; and by his niece, Courtney Clarke; and nephew, Marshall Clarke; and by his cousin, Don Mason.
Visitation for Andrew will occur just prior to the funeral service on Thursday April 21, 2022, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, at 217 W 26th Street in Bryan. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM. The service will follow at 11:00 AM. Following the service, Andrew will be buried with his parents at the Bryan City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Andrew's memory to The Junction 505 Foundation at 4410 College Main, Bryan, Texas 77801 or at www.Junction505.org
or send contributions to Marbridge Foundation at https://www.marbridge.org/get-involved/secure-online-giving/
.
Please visit Andrew's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 17, 2022.