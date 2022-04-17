Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bryan-College Station Eagle
The Bryan-College Station Eagle Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Andrew Clarke
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Andrew Clarke

December 6, 1961 - April 10, 2022

Andrew Marshall Clarke passed away at Marbridge Foundation in Austin on April 10, 2022, at the age of 60. He was disabled and had been in declining health.

Andrew lived in Bryan from 1975 through 2019. He moved to Marbridge Foundation in January 2020. Andrew's mother, Marselaine (Marsy) Clarke, was co-founder of Geranium Junction and served as chair of the Board as it evolved into Junction Five-O-Five (J505), where Andrew received vocational services for 20 years. Andrew enjoyed many positions on J505 crews, such as fleet washing, cleaning and mowing roadside parks, recycling and assembling. Andrew was also coached into several jobs in the community, including McDonald's and TAMU's Duncan dining hall. Andrew was a very hard and competitive worker. Many citizens of Bryan would recognize Andrew for the years he spent volunteering at the former Aerofit Health & Fitness Center on Carter Creek.

Andrew was very outgoing and loving. He loved to played games and won most of the time. He loved typing recipes from cookbooks and giving out copies. Everyone was a friend to Andrew.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Neville and Marselaine (Marsy) Clarke. He is survived by his sister, Susan Clarke; and brother, Larry Clarke; and by his niece, Courtney Clarke; and nephew, Marshall Clarke; and by his cousin, Don Mason.

Visitation for Andrew will occur just prior to the funeral service on Thursday April 21, 2022, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, at 217 W 26th Street in Bryan. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM. The service will follow at 11:00 AM. Following the service, Andrew will be buried with his parents at the Bryan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Andrew's memory to The Junction 505 Foundation at 4410 College Main, Bryan, Texas 77801 or at www.Junction505.org or send contributions to Marbridge Foundation at https://www.marbridge.org/get-involved/secure-online-giving/ .

Please visit Andrew's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
217 W 26th Street, Bryan, TX
Apr
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
217 W 26th Street, Bryan, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.