Bill was a family man. Always greeted people with a smile on his face.
He has been missed so much.
Delma´s smile still shines when she talks about you.. the love is endless.
Sandy
Friend
February 20, 2022
Delma, Bruce and Kelli,
I am saddened by the loss of Bill. Your family holds a special place in my heart, as neighbors and friends since we were all young. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. And belated birthday greetings to Kelli.
Charlotte Squire McCarter
March 8, 2021
My condolences to the family. Bill was a bank customer of mine during the turbulent 80s. He was always honest and up front with me and my boss and never made a promise he couldn't keep and kept all the promises he made. A wonderful man to work with. May he rest in peace
Jere Smith
March 3, 2021
Delma, offering my condolences to you and the family somehow does not seem to be enough. Having said that, I am saddened to learn that Bill has been called to a better place to build on. He was my friend. I will miss him, but I am thankful for the many memories back to 1959 that will remind me of our friendship. May God bless you and the entire family to ease your sorrow during this sad time.
Buddy Winn
March 1, 2021
We send our love and prayers to you, Delma, and all your family.
Beverly and Johnny Hudson
March 1, 2021
We will miss Bill´s sense of humor. Enjoyed my time with him at our Wednesday 42 games in Kurten. I grew up with Lonnie and Fran, they were they were first class citizens and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Scasta families.
Kenny & Elizabeth Reinhardt
March 1, 2021
What an honor to have known Bill.
Delma- my heartfelt sympathy goes out to you and your family. May God wrap His loving arms around you all and bless you with strength and comfort through this difficult time.
If you need anything- please call.
God bless-
Sandy Perry
Sandy Perry
February 28, 2021
Sincere condolences
Henry youngblood
February 27, 2021
Delma & family, Our deepest sympathy & love to all of you. Bill will be missed by his dear family, friends and the community. He was a fine gentleman. May you all feel the presence, peace and comfort of our Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior thru our prayers. Sincerely, Georgia & Leonard Fritsche