Words could never describe just how awesome a person and friend Chris was to me and my family. He was so deeply embedded in our life, extended toy collecting community and poker group, that I still can't imagine him not walking into the shop again. He will be missed more then I realized was even possible. Our love and condolences go out to Erin and their family... and anyone who ever had the privilege of meeting Chris. The world is a darker place without his light. All our love, Jason, Becky and Jordan Carranza

Jason Carranza December 23, 2020