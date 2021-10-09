Daniel Frederick JenningsApril 21, 1937 - October 5, 2021Daniel "Dan" Frederick Jennings passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2021 at his home in Dallas, Texas. He was born April 21, 1937 in Covington, Tennessee, the son of Frederick and Mary Tom (Lindsay) Jennings.Dan graduated from Byars Hall High School, Class of 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Kay Cothran in 1956. Following graduation, Dan obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He later obtained a Master of Business Administration from Northeast Louisiana University. Dan served in industry for 20 years at Armstrong World Industries, Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation, Olinkraft Inc now known as Riverwood International, Boise Cascade Corporation, and Certainteed Corporation. After obtaining Doctorate in Philosophy at Texas A&M University in 1986, Dan became the W.A. Mays Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management at the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University. In 1997. Dan became the J. R. Thompson Professor of Industrial Distribution, and Director of the Thomas and Joan Read Center for Industrial Distribution Research and Education Program Coordinator-Industrial Distribution Program in the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University. While at Texas A&M, Dan was the Founding Director of the Master of Industrial Distribution Degree which received an award for the top online Masters Program. He received the Distinguished University Teaching Award from the Association of Former Students at Texas A&M, was a member of the Dean's Round Table, and received a SLATE Award for teaching performance. Dan was a member of the National Academy of Arbitrators, was awarded 28 funded research projects, and authored 619 publications. After his retirement as the Andrew Rader Professor of Industrial Distribution in May 2019, the Board of Regents at Texas A&M awarded him the title of Professor Emeritus Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution. Dan also served as a deacon in the Baptist Church and was a long-time Sunday School teacher.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Christopher. Surviving in addition to his wife, Kay Cothran Jennings are his daughter, Courtney Jennings Wright, and her husband Jim Wright: grandsons Jackson Wright and Cole Wright of Dallas, Texas; sister, Kitty Jennings Schaefer of Ste Genevieve, Missouri; and niece, Paige Watkins Scott, and her husband Neil Scott of Covington, Tennesee.A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m.on Monday, October 11 at the Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2901 Texas Avenue South, College Station, TX with a reception following afterward. Internment will be at the College Station Cemetery.