Daniel Frederick Jennings
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South
College Station, TX
Daniel Frederick Jennings

April 21, 1937 - October 5, 2021

Daniel "Dan" Frederick Jennings passed away unexpectedly on October 5, 2021 at his home in Dallas, Texas. He was born April 21, 1937 in Covington, Tennessee, the son of Frederick and Mary Tom (Lindsay) Jennings.

Dan graduated from Byars Hall High School, Class of 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Kay Cothran in 1956. Following graduation, Dan obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He later obtained a Master of Business Administration from Northeast Louisiana University. Dan served in industry for 20 years at Armstrong World Industries, Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation, Olinkraft Inc now known as Riverwood International, Boise Cascade Corporation, and Certainteed Corporation. After obtaining Doctorate in Philosophy at Texas A&M University in 1986, Dan became the W.A. Mays Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management at the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University. In 1997. Dan became the J. R. Thompson Professor of Industrial Distribution, and Director of the Thomas and Joan Read Center for Industrial Distribution Research and Education Program Coordinator-Industrial Distribution Program in the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University. While at Texas A&M, Dan was the Founding Director of the Master of Industrial Distribution Degree which received an award for the top online Masters Program. He received the Distinguished University Teaching Award from the Association of Former Students at Texas A&M, was a member of the Dean's Round Table, and received a SLATE Award for teaching performance. Dan was a member of the National Academy of Arbitrators, was awarded 28 funded research projects, and authored 619 publications. After his retirement as the Andrew Rader Professor of Industrial Distribution in May 2019, the Board of Regents at Texas A&M awarded him the title of Professor Emeritus Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution. Dan also served as a deacon in the Baptist Church and was a long-time Sunday School teacher.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Christopher. Surviving in addition to his wife, Kay Cothran Jennings are his daughter, Courtney Jennings Wright, and her husband Jim Wright: grandsons Jackson Wright and Cole Wright of Dallas, Texas; sister, Kitty Jennings Schaefer of Ste Genevieve, Missouri; and niece, Paige Watkins Scott, and her husband Neil Scott of Covington, Tennesee.

A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m.on Monday, October 11 at the Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2901 Texas Avenue South, College Station, TX with a reception following afterward. Internment will be at the College Station Cemetery.


Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Ave South, College Station, TX
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kay, we are so sorry for your loss. We loved Dan, he was a special person. We loved his teachings in Sunday School and just his conversations. He always made us see the brighter side of life. It was our blessing to know both of you. I know your family will truly miss him but he is an angel watching over you now. God bless you and your family. Love Patsy and Gilbert
Patsy and Gilbert Lavender
Friend
October 11, 2021
I will never forget the quality time I spent with Dan when I served on the Industry Advisory Council for The Industrial Distribution Dept at Texas A&M . His guidance was very valuable and respected . The Texas A&M students were very fortunate to have Dan teaching and contributing to their growth . And I was very fortunate to have had Dan in my life .
James Williams
School
October 10, 2021
We loved Dan -- he was a very special friend. And you could tell how much he loved you, Kay. We'll never forget (one of the times) we were at a Sunday School get together and the theme was "What keeps the spark in your marriage?" It was Dan's turn and with a straight face he said, "I remove the toenail polish from Kay's toes and repaint them with whatever color she likes." We all looked around in amazement and believed every word! What a fantastic story teller he was! There's nothing he couldn't say or do! Or, to know him was to love him!
Bubba and LeeAnn Whitley
October 9, 2021
We loved Dan. He will be missed!
Norm and Loueva
Friend
October 8, 2021
Our love and deepest sympathy on the loss of "Dr. Dan". We knew him through the Faithful Class at First Baptist Bryan. He was a great man of God and a wonderful teacher. He will be missed. May God bring comfort and peace to Kay and the family as you grieve.
Loyd and
Friend
October 7, 2021
