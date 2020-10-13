Menu
Submit an Obituary
Douglas Spikes
Sept. 17, 1929 - Oct. 7, 2020

Douglas Neil Spikes, 91, of Bryan passed away Wednesday, October 7 at St. Joseph Regional Heath Center.

Douglas was born September 17, 1929 in Mexia, TX, the son of Dewey and Elva (Shockley) Spikes. He was married to Vancy Spikes for 53 years. Together they were blessed with two children, Warren and Cynthia. Douglas worked hard his entire life before retiring from Texas A&M University Physical Plant as a painter. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing his banjo and guitar and loved helping people out when they were in need.

Douglas is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Elva Spikes; wife, Vancy Spikes; son, Warren Spikes; son-in-law, Pete Perez; and a brother, Robbie Spikes.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Perez; granddaughter, Valerie Moore and husband Gary; sister, Mildred Carlton; and dear friend, Willie Mae Dicharo.

Visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan with a Rosary service immediately following at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 15 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bryan. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Buras and Encompass Home Health for all of their love and support.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Oct. 13, 2020.
