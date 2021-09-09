Dustin, you forever are my favorite cousin who always took time to listen to my goings on. It was an honor that you were such a loyal client of mine and hey, you rocked a fro better than anyone I know. You had the best hair. I will miss running my fingers through it. I will miss your laugh the most and little sayings that only we knew and the facial expressions. I always knew I could count on you when I needed to move...this time, you didn't get to help me. I cried wishing you were there today to help. I will miss your hugs and most of all just YOU. You weren't just family, you were my friend. I love you so much and can't wait to see you again. Life will never be the same now. I know you are with Jesus now, enjoying life up there.

Whisper in Jesus's ear and let him know I'm ready too. Until we get there. Keep watch over us all. ❤

Rechel Everson Family September 7, 2021