Dustin Wells
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors
215 E. Front St.
Tyler, TX
Dustin Wells

March 20, 1987 - September 4, 2021

Services for Dustin Lewis Wells, 34 of Whitehouse, TX will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler with Tony Hays officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the funeral home prior to services. Dustin passed away on September 4, 2021 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, Texas.

Dustin was born March 20, 1987 in Tyler to Gordon Wells and Cindy Stinger. He graduated from Whitehouse High School in 2005. He worked at Bodacious Barbecue for 13 years. Dustin had a great love for God, family and his country. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, material things did not matter to him. What mattered most was family and he was always about family traditions. He was the protector and defender of the three women he loved the most, his mother, his sister and his Momo. He will be greatly missed and live forever in our hearts. This is not goodbye but see you later.

Dustin was preceded in death by grandfathers, Gene McCabe and J.E. Wells.

Survivors include his mother, Cindy Stinger and spouse, Ray Stinger; father, Gordon Wells and spouse, Becky Whiten; beloved sister, Ashley Robertson; nieces, Jaylee and Gracie Robertson; grandmothers, Marilee McCabe , Betty Ward; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Rhett Lisman, Jacob Van De Carr, Tracy Newton, Scott Orr, Ray Everett and Levi Fleming.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors
215 E. Front St., Tyler, TX
Sep
11
Service
12:00p.m.
Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors
215 E. Front St., Tyler, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences. Will miss him.
Ms. Jean
Ms. Jean Welch
Friend
September 20, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathies to Dustin's family and friends. I share in your grief.. There could not have been a sweeter soul than his, and he will be deeply missed by all. May you find hope in God's eternal promises, strength and comfort through the Holy Spirit and peace as you lean into the LORD'S embrace through such a time as this. May the promises of Heaven and the truth of Dustin being in the full presence of the LORD bring you comfort until the day you are reunited to him.
Tammy Jureski
Acquaintance
September 14, 2021
Dustin will forever be remembered as a beaming light in the world. He was always smiling and encouraging, welcoming and engaged in the lives of others. His heart reflected the close relationship he had with the Lord. I am so glad that I got to know him and my prayers are with the family. Blessings to each of you as we morn his loss with you.
Toni Petty
September 13, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We alway remover your smile when we fishing doing your Grandmas yard. My prayer goes to the family and friends.
Rosa Garces
Friend
September 11, 2021
There are no words......To Gordon, Cindy & Ashley I send my deepest condolences. I haven't seen Dustin in a long time. But I'll remember him as a sweet, curly haired little boy with that impish grin. Such a sweet boy. I know there is a hole in your heart today. I pray you find comfort in your memories of such a special person you got to spend some of your life with. He was indeed special. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Susan Williams
Friend
September 11, 2021
Condolence to the passing of Dustin remembered him as a soccer playmate The Cats way back of our son Matthew Williams may his soul rest in peace prayers for the family
David and Zeny Williams
Acquaintance
September 10, 2021
Dustin was the best nephew ever. I was certain he would recover from his stay at Christus. He assured me he would be on his feet before long, yet God had other plans. He will be missed beyond belief, he was such a genuine, caring, and loyal person. We know Dustin has reserved us a place in heaven, and will return with Jesus to catch us up forevermore. Dustin and I had such fun times, and he will be treasured now and always, by each one in our family.
Cheryl McCabe
Family
September 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to Cindy, Ashley, Marilee and all of his family and friends, may Gods love sustain you as you go through this , love you dearly❤
Betty Warren
Family
September 10, 2021
Sending love and prayers to Gordon, Becky and all of Dustin’s family. I am so sorry for your loss!
Rhonda Allred
Friend
September 10, 2021
Covering Dustin s family and friends with prayers . His sudden and untimely passing is heartbreaking. I've known Dustin for over a decade. I met him through his co-workers and employment. He was a stand-up guy, friendly, loyal, loved his family,friends and the Lord. He always took the time to say hi and call you by name. His presence on this Earth will be missed by more than he ever knew. Our days are dimmer without Dustin here with us , but Heaven has gotten a lot Brighter.
To his family and friends, you're in my thoughts and prayers. I was blessed to have known Dustin and will miss him. I will remember him always.
Ronny Wigley
Friend
September 8, 2021
I was a customer of Bodacious. Dustin always greeted me by name when I came in. He was so friendly and always had a smile on his face. I will miss him. Prayers for his family. Linda Wood
September 8, 2021
I love you Dustin and family. When we were younger I fell that we were very close and I loved spending time with you but as we grew we didn’t spend as much time as we should have together. Mostly because I was not around. I will deeply miss you. You are in a place where pain is a thing of a past and I hope to see you again someday.
Jessica
Family
September 8, 2021
Sending love and prayers to Cindy, Ashley and all of Dustin’s family.
Linda Tucker
September 8, 2021
Dustin, you forever are my favorite cousin who always took time to listen to my goings on. It was an honor that you were such a loyal client of mine and hey, you rocked a fro better than anyone I know. You had the best hair. I will miss running my fingers through it. I will miss your laugh the most and little sayings that only we knew and the facial expressions. I always knew I could count on you when I needed to move...this time, you didn't get to help me. I cried wishing you were there today to help. I will miss your hugs and most of all just YOU. You weren't just family, you were my friend. I love you so much and can't wait to see you again. Life will never be the same now. I know you are with Jesus now, enjoying life up there.
Whisper in Jesus's ear and let him know I'm ready too. Until we get there. Keep watch over us all. ❤
Rechel Everson
Family
September 7, 2021
Cindy and Ashley, I am so sorry to hear about Dustin. He and Michael had many fun times together growing up, as well as a bit of trouble. . There are no words, but you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Patti Roberts
Neighbor
September 7, 2021
Thoughts & prayers with all of you to comfort during this time! God will wrap his arms around you!
Jackie Sue Cameron
Friend
September 7, 2021
