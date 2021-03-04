To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Callaway-Jones Funeral Home.
9 Entries
My deepest sympathy to Ann and family. Dr. Bass made a big impact on my life when I was in college and I credit him for believing in me and encouraging me to strive to be my best in art and life. Thank you, George, you were a legend.
Rachel Hansen (Wenstob)
April 8, 2021
George had a tremendous influence on my dad's life and held him in highest regards. He will be truly missed. My prayers are with his wife, Ann, as well as with his grieving friends.
Bryan Schwartz
March 25, 2021
George will always live in my memory. I dived with him on the Yasi Ada wreck for two seasons in the late sixties... He ws passionately dedicated to his work. I made a film, The Ancient Mariners, about his work at Yassi Ada.. I particularly send condolences to Ann who was such an energetic, enthusiastic and compassionate support to Dr. Bass and to us all...
Sam Low
March 11, 2021
I will miss my coffee buddy!! Great guy!!
Randy
March 8, 2021
My condolences to all of George´s family, friends and colleagues. His is a force of nature that will be missed. I had the pleasure of helping promote INA in its early days at A&M and he was always so cordial and helpful that it felt like working with a friend rather than a client. His legacy will be discussed for many years to come.
Edward L Walraven
March 8, 2021
Professor Bass was a fine gentleman who was an example and mentor to so many. My sympathies go out to his family,
R.J.Q. Adams
March 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathies dear Ann,
Matti Garay and Don Swoyer
Margit Garay
March 7, 2021
Le mie più sentite condoglianze alla moglie e ai figli