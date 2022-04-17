George Lee Huebner IIIApril 7, 1945 - April 1, 2022George Lee Huebner III, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, April 1, 2022 in College Station, Texas.George was born in Wharton, Texas on April 7, 1945, to Dr. George L. Huebner, Jr. and Patricia Todd Huebner. He was the eldest of their four children. He grew up in College Station, graduating from A&M Consolidated High School in 1964.George was a competitive short-track, TT, and enduro motorcycle racer in his younger years, eventually becoming the highest ranked racer in the State of Texas under the race number "5n". George remained involved in the motorsports industry throughout his life. In the late 1960s, he and a friend owned the University Cycles motorcycle shop in College Station – in the building that is now the Dry Bean Saloon, making him the youngest Yamaha dealer in America at the time.In the summer of 1963, he was assigned the task of driving two of his younger sisters back and forth to swim lessons. This led to a chance encounter with their swimming instructor, Suzanne (Gallaway) Hall; the two were married from 1966 until 1974. He and Suzanne moved to Houston in 1969, where he worked in the motorcycle business, quickly discovering he had a particular knack for sales. In 1970 he and Suzanne gave birth to their son, (George) Todd Huebner Hall.In 1976, he moved to California, joining R.C. Engineering, where he served as Marketing Director and worked on their top fuel race team, which held the record for the fastest motorcycle in the world for many years - reaching 199.5 mph in the 1970s. In California, he met Lenae (Brown) Scroggins, to whom he was married from 1980 until 2006. He moved on to Ducati/Cagiva, where he served as North American Marketing Director from 1985 until 1989. During this period, he also served on the Board of Directors for the Motorcycle Industry Council.In 1989, he took on the role of National Sales Manager for Modular Displays, Inc. - a national trade show display company, where he remained until 1993, when he returned with Lenae to his hometown of College Station. There, he began a new career as a master woodworker and all-around home repair professional serving the local property rental and real estate industry. His return to College Station coincided with his son Todd's later years at Texas A&M University. He cherished his return home, where he was able to be close to his son, parents, and sisters.He was a talented writer and authored a number of articles for leading trade magazines in the motorcycle industry. His 1990 article Young Love in American Motorcyclist was a particularly beloved piece, evoking heartfelt responses from countless readers. He was an avid reader and a student of military history. His sharp wit, intellectual curiosity, and literary talent continued to mark his character through his final moments.He was well-liked and had numerous friends that remained close throughout his life. He liked nothing better than to sit on his back porch with friends and discuss life and current events. He was a lifelong animal lover, and was never without at least one loyal dog (and even the occasional cat, duck, or donkey) at his side.George was preceded in death by his parents and recently by his younger sister, Anne Huebner Beamer. He is survived by his sisters, Nancy Brown and husband Rob of College Station, and Meg Woody and husband Allen of Dallas; his son, Todd Huebner Hall and wife Jean Hall of Boulder, Colorado; his two grandchildren, Mackenzie Hall and Ryan Hall; five nieces and nephews and their families; and his final animal companions Zulu and Sams.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on April 25, 2022 at the College Station City Cemetery, 2530 Texas Avenue South. A reception celebrating his life will be held afterwards at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church parish hall, 906 George Bush Drive.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George may be made to the Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road, Bryan, Texas 77807.