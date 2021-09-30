Gregory BarkerMay 2, 1953 - Sept. 25, 2021Greg Barker, a longtime resident of Bryan, Texas left his earthly life peacefully in his sleep. His celebration of life will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, October 1, at Alexander UMC with his interment immediately following at George Cemetery in Madison County.Greg started each morning with a cup of coffee, usually on his back porch watching his best pup friend Kola, play in the yard. He enjoyed 40+ years working at UniFirst before retiring in 2019. After retirement he could be found working his cattle, shooting with buddies, eating lunch with his gun club, or sitting in his recliner with Kola by his feet. Greg will be remembered as a simple, stubborn, trustworthy, dependable, funny guy.He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Betty Jo Barker & A.T. Barker.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to George Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 832, Normangee, TX 77871.