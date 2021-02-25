To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan.
11 Entries
So sorry for your loss Robert.
Pedro E. Herrejon
March 7, 2021
My Sympathies to Robert, and to your families.
Donna Adams
March 5, 2021
Helen´s spirit was infectious. Anyone who came into her presence was left feeling they knew her their whole life. Thoughts and love to her husband and sons. May your memories give you comfort.
Terri Pourahmadi
February 28, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Helen's passing. She was a beautiful lady with a beautiful spirit. It was always a pleasure to be in her presence. All who knew her will truly miss her.
Steven & Leigh Schwartz
February 28, 2021
Helen was always enjoyable to work around and talk to. It was sad news to hear of her illness from a former fellow worker. Life offers little if any fairness in all of human existence and the best we can hope for is to share in both the moments of joy and deal with the times of difficulty that each and everyone of us have. We all feel the pain and joy of our friends and family while experiencing life in all its moments. The lost of Helen is no double felt by all who knew her and especially to you, her family!
Steve Starr
February 27, 2021
So very sorry for your loss
Cynthia and Michael Cunningham
February 27, 2021
So very sorry for your loss
Cynthia Cunningham
February 27, 2021
My heart goes out to you on the loss of dear, sweet Helen. She was a wonderful friend for many years and I was always delighted to see her. The reflections of her love and the memories of her giving spirit will not fade, but grow stronger. Much love to your family.
Linda Norton
February 26, 2021
Helen was a wonderful, caring person. Her sparkle made every day better, brighter. Her kind, gentle spirit will remain an inspiration to all who
James Weslowski
February 26, 2021
Helen will be dearly missed. I hope the void her absence has created will be filled by some source of love, empathy, compassion, and understanding for the well being of her family, and other loved ones she left behind. She was a kind and gentle soul.
John G.
February 26, 2021
Bob and family,
I´m so sorry for your loss. Helen was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, and friend. I keep you and your family in my prayers.