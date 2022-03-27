Menu
James Russell Burghardt
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home
3001 South College
Bryan, TX
James Russell Burghardt

January 30, 1987 - March 21, 2022

James Russell (Jimmy) Burghardt, 35, passed away on March 21, 2022, following a 7 year battle with cancer. A private green burial will take place at Eloise Woods Natural Burial Park in Cedar Creek, Texas.

Jimmy was born in College Station, TX. He attended College Station schools and received a B.S. degree from Texas A&M University in Industrial Distribution. Following graduation, he was employed by Air Gas and Air Liquide in Victoria and Houston, TX. His all-time favorite job was a broadening summer experience working with his "Uncle Bob" (deceased), an environmental consultant at the North Slope Borough in Alaska. Jimmy had a zest for life and nature that was shared by many friends and co-workers spanning school years through his adult working years.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Albert and Florence Burghardt, Eugene and Eva Lawrence, and uncle, Terry Burghardt.

He is survived by his parents Bob and Becky Burghardt, two brothers Richard and Tommy, Richard's wife Ashley and their children Matheson and Dylan (who consider him the best uncle in the world). His parents would like to acknowledge Jimmy's brothers, his cousin Rob Moreno, family friend Ethan Stovall, and "Texas family" cousins Lauren Moore and Kristen Fechhelm for their devoted caregiving and medical advocacy.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the team from Hospice Brazos Valley for their loving and compassionate care including Natalie, Jessica, Megan, Teresa, Jordan, Haley, Teri, Liz and Dr. Higginbotham and to the St. Joseph CCU nursing staff who provided in-hospital care including Brandon, Melissa, Marsia, Melinda and Andrew.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jimmy's name to Hospice Brazos Valley https://www.hospicebrazosvalley.org

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 27, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.