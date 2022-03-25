James Michael Light '99
Jan 13, 1977 - March 19, 2022
James Michael Light was born in Austin, Texas on January 13, 1977 to Jerry and Janie Light, he was their first born son. He went to his eternal resting home on March 19, 2022. He was 45 years old.
James grew up in Austin, Texas where he attended elementary school through 3rd grade, at which time the family moved to the country near Thrall, Texas. He then attended school at Thrall Independent School District until his graduation in 1995. He played football and tennis, was involved in 4H and FFA making it to Nationals in competition for Rangeland Judging where he placed 3rd and his team 4th. He was an honor student choosing to go to Texas A&M University becoming a member of the Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1999. He attended Texas A&M University majoring in Agricultural Engineering with a specialization in Environmental Engineering. While in college he met the love of his life Misty. He graduated in May 2000 and went on to work as a civil engineer for 22 years. He had fond memories of his childhood and shared them often. His college years were some of the best of his life especially after he met his future wife.
James married the love of his life on January 8, 2000. It was one of the best days of his life and the best decision he ever made. They enjoyed 22 years and 3 months together before God needed him to come home. They had 3 beautiful children, Madison 21, Savannah Raye, 18, and James Austin, 15. Raising his children was the highlight of James' life. He was a very hands-on dad, very loving and taught them that hard work was something that we did in this family, no matter what the odds were. He was proud of his kids and his love will always be with them.
He was an Aggie through and through. He loved Aggie football and attending games with the family. Sawing them off with his family beside him brought him such joy. He sawed them off with Misty at an Aggie basketball game just a week ago. He loved turning the children into Aggies and sharing all the traditions of the University with them. Bleeding Maroon was something he was proud of.
James is joined in heaven with his Poppy, Bruce Light, his grandfather, James Michael Powers, Uncle Sam Day and a host of other relatives who are missed.
He is survived by the love of his life Misty, daughters Madison Kaye and Savannah Raye, son James Austin Light, mother Janie Light, father and stepmother Jerry and Joan Light, Brother Jeffrey Light and his wife Laura, their children Nolan and Reese, Misty's parents Herb and Susian Shaw, Misty's siblings, Jay and Emily Shaw and family, Wendy and Richard Ross and family, Jim and Beth Shaw and family. Grandmother Lousie Lambert, Aunt Suellen and her husband Lane Young, cousins Brett and Abigail, and Aunt Teresa Rachal. Granny Bettye Light, Uncle Gerry Light and Aunt Karen Day. Cousin Sam Day III and his son Tyler, Cousin Jenny Day and her children Tabitha and Johnathan. He is survived by a host of friends he called family, including Shannon Pickering and her two children Emma and Wyatt, and Jason Keeling, his fishing buddy of 20 years.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6pm Sunday, March 27, at Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee. Funeral services will start at 11am Monday, March 28, at First United Methodist Church in Normangee. Services are in the care of Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GoFundMe account set up for the Light children to cover school expenses or the Hilltop Fire/EMS Department.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 25, 2022.