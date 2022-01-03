What a fiesty, fun aunt to grow up with!!! So many memories from the 2 story house in town. Johnny and I always enjoyed visiting when we came to Texas and loved how she made us laugh with some of her funny sayings. (Who knows where she came up with these) I´ll miss those phone calls. Another angel gained her wings and joined our other angels in heaven. RIP MISS WIXON VALLEY Love you

Connie Nickell Family January 5, 2022