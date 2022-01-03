Menu
Jolene Fickey Scarmardo Broach
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Ave
Bryan, TX
Jolene Fickey Scarmardo Broach

December 31, 1937 - December 30, 2021

Jolene Fickey Scarmardo Broach, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home in Bryan with her family by her side.

Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church.

Jolene was born December 31, 1937 in Bryan the daughter of Joseph and Alma Fickey. Cooking was Jolene's passion, especially making spaghetti and lasagna for her family and lots of different cookies at Christmas time. Until she was unable, she was active in St. Joseph's church with Rosary Guild, Adoration, and assisting Monsignor McCaffrey with administering communion at Sherwood nursing home. She also loved living in the country taking care of her cows and was a member of the Beefmasters Breeders Association. She looked forward to Sunday mass and going to eat Mexican food afterwards with Herman.

Jolene is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alma Fickey; first husband, Luke James Scarmardo; second husband, Richard R. Broach Jr.; grandson, Edward Franklin Sullivan V; brothers, Raymond Fickey, Lawrence Fickey, and Ernest Fickey; and a sister, Charlotte Ponzio.

She is survived by: partner in life, Herman Lange; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Stephen Beal, daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Edward Sullivan IV, daughter and fiancée, Jamie Candelaria and Chris Cartwright; stepson, Bill Broach and wife Carol; grandchildren, Clayton Beal and wife Katie, Dalton Beal, Lucas Sullivan, Alexander Sullivan and wife Mary, Benjamin Sullivan, Garret Candelaria and wife Courtney, Cory Candelaria, Amber Kimberly and husband James; great grandchildren, Owen and Gemma Sullivan, Olivia Candelaria, and Elizabeth Kimberly; sister, Irene Stevener; brother, Louis Fickey and wife Dorothy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

JoJo will truly be missed, and her love and outgoing, feisty personality will be with us forever.

Thank you to all the nurses and doctors over the years and especially to Remarkable Care Hospice for taking awesome care of her the last days of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Edward Franklin Sullivan V scholarship fund at St. Joseph Catholic School, or any charity of your choice.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
TX
What a fiesty, fun aunt to grow up with!!! So many memories from the 2 story house in town. Johnny and I always enjoyed visiting when we came to Texas and loved how she made us laugh with some of her funny sayings. (Who knows where she came up with these) I´ll miss those phone calls. Another angel gained her wings and joined our other angels in heaven. RIP MISS WIXON VALLEY Love you
Connie Nickell
Family
January 5, 2022
Condolences to Jolene's families.
Larry and Rebecca Ermis
January 5, 2022
Praying for peace for her three daughters, Michelle, Melanie, and Jamie. Stay strong and remember her smile and positive energy.
Sharon Greensage
Friend
January 4, 2022
I love you all so much- we will miss our sweet Aunt Jolene.
Nicole Ponzio
Family
January 3, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with each of you during this difficult time.
Cindy Bengs
January 3, 2022
Such a sweet lady with an infectious smile. Our condolences to all who loved her, praying for you all.
Chris and Becca Simons
Friend
January 3, 2022
