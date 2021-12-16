So many great memories of my time with Juanita over the years...I will miss her greatly. We first met more than 20 years ago when I moved to the area and bought the first of five houses I've owned here through her. She was a great realtor, but a greater friend. If you were a client, chances are you became a personal friend as well. I can't count the number of times we've enjoyed meals together, and the times she was a guest at family gatherings and parties at my house over the years...everybody loved Juanita. I know she'll be missed greatly by Brad and Tracey, and their kids, and by her other son and daughter and their kids....but, also by her many dear friends throughout this community whose lives she's touched. So fitting that we should remember this pillar of our community, beloved mother, grandmother and dear friend on her beloved tennis courts. I know she's working on her backhand somewhere in that great beyond!

Joe Northrop Friend December 16, 2021