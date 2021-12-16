Juanita Patricia Corrier, 79, of College Station, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, at the Phillips Event Center tennis courts with a reception following.
Nancy Young just sent me Juanita´s obituary! I had no idea and wish I would have been there to see her more. She was a wonderful person and friend when we lived in College Station.
Love and blessings to all her family.
Leslie And Bill Moyer
Leslie Moyer
Friend
February 11, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your Mothers passing. Our thoughts are with all of you at this time. Your Mom had a Special place in Aunt Joyce´s heart... She loved her dearly.
Ken and Lydia Bodner
December 22, 2021
Shon, Brad and Shelby-
I´m so saddened to learn of Juanita´s passing. What a classy lady! It´s been 30 years since I lived next door to you guys, but I was grateful to have had the Corrier family as neighbors for more than a decade. My sincere condolences to each of you and your families.
Dorothy Holtkamp
Other
December 21, 2021
Shelby, after reading her bio I am all the more convinced that I can know the mother by knowing the daughter. What a Canadian-American treasure she was! May memories of her comfort you and continue to guide you.
Doris Narro
December 21, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to the Corrier family. Praying for you all during this time of great loss.
Garry and Gerry Adams family
Friend
December 19, 2021
In loving memory of a favourite aunt.
Darbi and Ken Rawluk
December 18, 2021
We are deeply saddened by this treasure of a woman who greatly influenced our lives.
Alex and Juan Moreno
Friend
December 17, 2021
Juanita was a favorite customer. Elegant, kind and those sparkling eyes! I have alway had a lot of respect for her. Your wonderful recounting of her life story was revealing yet not surprising. She was a really wonderful lady who treated me and everyone else as an equal. I know you will miss her. God bless.
Jan Lee
December 17, 2021
Please accept our sincere sympathy in the loss of your beloved mother. Sending hugs and love.
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Board and Staff
December 17, 2021
My condolences to the Family, This is such sad news to hear, We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Deborah Stepanek
Work
December 17, 2021
Juanita taught me a lot in the 20+ years I worked with her. She was a pillar in the real estate community and a wonderful person to know. I´m broken hearted for her family. I know she would adore a memorial service on her beloved tennis court. Prayers of peace and comfort for all who love her.
Kristi Fox Satsky
Work
December 16, 2021
Deepest condolences on the loss of such a special lady. It was a privilege and an honor to know her. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Angela Birdwell
Work
December 16, 2021
My prayers are with the Family. Juanita was an absolute joy to work with while I was in the Title Industry.
Colleen Waller
Work
December 16, 2021
So many great memories of my time with Juanita over the years...I will miss her greatly.
We first met more than 20 years ago when I moved to the area and bought the first of five houses I've owned here through her. She was a great realtor, but a greater friend. If you were a client, chances are you became a personal friend as well. I can't count the number of times we've enjoyed meals together, and the times she was a guest at family gatherings and parties at my house over the years...everybody loved Juanita.
I know she'll be missed greatly by Brad and Tracey, and their kids, and by her other son and daughter and their kids....but, also by her many dear friends throughout this community whose lives she's touched.
So fitting that we should remember this pillar of our community, beloved mother, grandmother and dear friend on her beloved tennis courts. I know she's working on her backhand somewhere in that great beyond!