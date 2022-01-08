Justin Eaker
June 30, 1995 - January 3, 2022
Justin Leonard Eaker, 26, of Bryan, Texas, passed away on January 3, 2022. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Milam County Cowboy Church, from 1-2 pm, with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 pm. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Mount Zion Cemetery.
Justin was born on June 30, 1995, in Tomball, Texas, to his parents, Richard and Tabitha Eaker. He spent his childhood growing up in Rockdale, Texas, and Tomball, Texas with his siblings, Lisa, Allen, Josh, Sarah, and Johnny. Justin had a joyful childhood and loved to spend time with his many siblings.
After he graduated high school, Justin began working on life skills for his journey ahead. During this time in his life he met many of his closest friends. He was a very hardworking man, took great pride in his work, and was valued by his coworkers.
Justin met the love of his life, Amber, while working as a cashier at Walmart with her. Amber truly made Justin a believer in love at first sight. He would oftentimes remind her that he fell in love from the moment he laid eyes on her. Justin and Amber married, and had four children together, all of whom they loved dearly.
In Justin's spare time, he loved to play any and all kinds of music, and enjoyed sharing his favorite songs with others. He also had a passion for skateboarding and frequently made trips to the skate park to learn and practice new moves.
A great passion of Justin's was helping others in needs. He was supportive and tenderhearted when it came to helping family, friends, or even a stranger. Because of this quality, Justin aspired to one day become a counselor and oftentimes talked about his dream.
The most important thing in Justin's life was his family. He loved them with all of his heart and always made sure to make time for them. Some of his favorite memories were made while spending time with his family in Louisiana. He always cherished every moment he got to spend with the ones he loved the most.
Justin was loving, kind, and charismatic. He had an infectious smile and laugh that could brighten even the darkest of days. His playful and fun personality made him so easy to love and get along with. He will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
The memories of Justin are cherished by his loving wife, Amber Hoffman Eaker; children, Alice Eaker, Jaxson Eaker, Alissa Young, and Jayce Young; parents, Ricky and Tabitha Eaker; siblings, Lisa Eaker and husband RJ Vasquez, Allen Bayer, Josh Eaker and wife Kaylea Eaker, Sarah Smith and husband Josh Smith, and Johnny Eaker and wife Cristen Eaker; grandparents, Sally Ward, Carl Eaker, and Dorothy Self; mother-in-laws, Heather Garrett and Emma Hoffman; father-in-laws, Sean Garrett and Eric Hoffman; sister-in-laws, Amanda Lopez and Paige Hoffman; and brother-in-laws, Damyan Young, Tristyn Garrett, and Anon Hoffman.
Justin is reunited in heaven with his great-grandparents, Dorothy Baker, Johnny Baker, Leona Bayer and Alfored Bayer; grandparents, Leonard Terry Bayer, Cindy Eaker, and Kenny Ward; aunt, Tamara Bayer; and grandfather-in-law, Henry Poynter Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Michael Dennis, Uncle Gary, Nancy, Ronnie Theiss (Booger Red), and close friends.
"Don't worry, about a thing 'cause every little thing is gonna be alright…" –Bob Marley
Please visit Justin's tribute page at www.hillierfuneralhome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 8, 2022.