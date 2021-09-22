Lauren Risley
December 17, 1964 - September 17, 2021
Lauren Lynn Risley was born December 17, 1964, in Oklahoma. Lauren became one of God's Angels on Friday, September 17, 2021.
She graduated from college at Central Oklahoma University and served for several years on the Oklahoma State Board of Insurance. Lauren was blessed with two daughters during her life. She enjoyed a rich life spent with family members at the lake enjoying boating and waterskiing.
She was an equestrian Mom taking her girls to riding and performance events throughout the country and was happiest spending time riding her horses and playing with her dog fur babies.
Lauren had a very kind and giving spirit which her many friends recognized. During her life she worked in the real estate and Insurance fields. At the time of her death, she worked for GIS Benefits and had worked for a number of years in Human Resources for the Texas A&M University System.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Risley; daughters, Victoria and Elizabeth Allen; her mother, Becky Kennedy; and five grandchildren.
Lauren was proud of her heritage as a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation.
A Celebration of her life will be held on October 2, 2021, at her home in Floral, Arkansas.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 22, 2021.