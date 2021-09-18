Menu
Margaret Curtis
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX
Margaret Curtis

Margaret Curtis, 92, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. Services will be at 11 am, Monday, September 20, at College Station City Cemetery.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Service
11:00a.m.
College Station City Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - Bryan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lee Ann, I will never forget how your mother made me feel so welcome when I moved back to Bryan after being away for fifty or sixty years. I will miss being able to talk to her about old times in and around Bryan. I am sorry for you loss. l enjoyed the little time we had together and hope you have been well. Ralph Jones Arbor Oaks in Bryan 2505 E Villa Maria Rd Apt 211 Bryan, Texas 77802
Ralph Jones
School
September 20, 2021
My prayers are with you at this time as you bid your precious mom a "temporary" goodbye. She was a sweetheart.
Karlyn Fedora
September 19, 2021
