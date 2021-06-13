Mark Bennett
August 29, 1967 - June 8, 2021
Dr. Mark Leon Bennett, age 53, of Madisonville, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in College Station, Texas. Mark's life will be celebrated at 1PM on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Madisonville. The visitation is scheduled beginning at noon in Wesley Hall at The First United Methodist Church. Rev. Jim Jackson will officiate.
Mark was born on August 29, 1967 in Houston to Dr. Mac Leon "Butch" and Sandra Sue (Peters) Bennett. He graduated from Madisonville High School, Texas A & M University, and The University of Texas Dental Branch. Mark served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force. He began his dental practice where he worked with his dad for many years.
Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mac Leon and Rachel Bennett, Milton and Bonnie Peters; and father-in-law, Aubrey Standley.
Survivors inlcude his wife, Stacy Sean (Standley) Bennett; his sons, Marcus Bennett (Chloe), Jake Bennett (Chelsie), and Sam Bennett; his grandson, Jett Bennett; his parents; his sisters, Kim Shaw (Joel) and Tracy Viramontes (Paul); mother-in-law, Molly Standley; brother-in-law, Brandon Standley (Natalie); nieces, Lindy Kelly (Chuck), Amy Shaw, Abby Barnett, and Anna Barnett; a great-niece, Olivia Kelly and great-nephew, Kace Kelly; and numerous other family members and friends.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Joel Shaw, Paul Viramontes, Brandon Standley, Bill Bennett, Dr. Matt McBee, Craig Stover, Steven Stover, Brad Bradbury, Robert Lewis, Alex Cannon, Keith Smith, Larry Richards, and Marvin Stanton.
The family would like to thank Alma Tellez, Ginnie Mae Smith, Patricia Salas, and Hospice Brazos Valley for their loving care of Mark.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's memory may be sent to the, First United Methodist Church – FLOWER FUND, 102 S McIver; Madisonville, TX 77864; Nantz National Alzheimer's Center, 6560 Fannin, Houston, TX 77030; or the National Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N Michigan, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 13, 2021.