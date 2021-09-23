Mary Jane (Hamburg) Eickenroht, 76, of San Antonio, formerly of Bryan, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Heritage Oaks Mortuary in San Antonio. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at the funeral home.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 23, 2021.
I'm deeply saddened by the loss and homegoing of Mrs. Mary Jane,,, she was special & kind. My prayers to her family. She will remain in our hearts.
Ronald Sorrell
Coworker
September 24, 2021
She will be missed!!
Mary Stepenson
Friend
September 24, 2021
Jane was a wonderful person. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. My condolences to Michael, Kacie and Jane's sisters. I am so very sorry-
Nancy Kilpo
Family
September 22, 2021
Judy Cass and the Hamburg family we send all our love, condolences and may God's blessing cover all of you during this sad & difficult time, we all loved Jane and will miss her and we will continue to lift all the family in prayer, love, Jerry & Lillian Beasley
Lillian Beasley
Friend
September 21, 2021
No words can express my sorrow at the loss of Jane. She was always there with a helping hand and that beautiful smile of hers. She will be sorely missed by so many friends and family. Prayers for healing of all who love Jane.
Debbie Brown
Friend
September 21, 2021
Jane was the kindest and sweetest friend we had the privilege knowing. Her smile and laugh always brought joy to those who knew her. RIP sweet Jane.