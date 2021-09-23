Mary Jane (Hamburg) Eickenroht



Mary Jane (Hamburg) Eickenroht, 76, of San Antonio, formerly of Bryan, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Heritage Oaks Mortuary in San Antonio. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at the funeral home.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 23, 2021.