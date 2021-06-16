Menu
Melanie Goodin
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Higgins Funeral Home - Fayetteville
213 E. Market Street
Fayetteville, TN
Melanie Goodin

December 1, 1964 - June 11, 2021

It is with regret we announce the passing of Ms. Melanie Goodin, age 56, of Fayetteville, TN. Melanie was born on December 1, 1964 in Huntsville, AL to Glen Earl and Edna Gay Jennings Goodin. She passed away on June 11, 2021 in Tullahoma, TN.

Melanie was a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, Texas. She loved to sing in the choir and had the honor of singing in a competition in Austria. Ms. Goodin enjoyed photography, arts and crafts, and making dolls. She was of the Methodist Faith. Melanie worked as a preschool teacher and built a bond that continued through the years with the children who she influenced and cared for. She still had open communication with the families that she served over the years. Melanie had a love for flowers and previously worked with a florist.

Survivors include her sister, Mandy Goodin of Fayetteville; uncle, Arvel (Martha) Goodin of Dothan, AL; aunts, Jane (John) Cunningham of Bethesda, MD, and Mary Rutledge of Huntsville, AL; several cousins; and beloved dog, Sweetie. In addition to her parents, Melanie was preceded in death by her uncle, Landa Goodin; and aunts, Jean King, Emmie Smith, and Christine Dobson.

Visitation with the family will be from 10 AM until 12 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Higgins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Vann officiating.

Higgins Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ms. Melanie Goodin.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
TN
Jun
19
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
TN
Higgins Funeral Home - Fayetteville
Sponsored by Higgins Funeral Home - Fayetteville.
We extend our deep sympathy and condolences to Melanie´s family. Miss Melanie came into our family´s life when she was involved with my brother, Casen´s, preschool class at A&M Presbyterian back in the 1980s. It was love at first sight for our family and Miss Melanie. Sadly, growing older and moving abroad and then to Massachusetts, I lost touch with her. But the great fondness we continue to hold her in has not diminished at all over time. She had the most wonderful full laugh, I can see her nostrils flaring and having trouble catching her breath, when she got so tickled about something. We knew her mother and daddy and had called upon them years ago at their house on Walton (if memory serves me. We are now 45 and 39 years old-we were 10 and 4 when we first met her all those years ago. May you rest in peace, Miss Melanie, and rise in glory.
Robert DeLucia
Friend
June 19, 2021
Dear Mandy...We send you our sincerest sympathy during Melanie passing..we will miss her greatly. We have so many wonderful memories of our times together with your sweet family. Gay and Glenn always made us feel welcome in your home. We enjoyed our teaching years together..Gay was a true blessing to the children and to me. Know that I hold you all in my heart always. I will miss Melanie's letters..just as I miss Gay sending the thinking of you cards..Scott said he looked forward to the letters and packages from your family during his deployments in Iraq...know that we are with you in spirit and send our love to you.
Glenna McNeill
Friend
June 19, 2021
Dear Mandy Erin and I are so sad to hear of Melanie's passing. From the days of being our "across the street neighbors" we have kept up with your family over the years. Your mom and dad were always so kind to attend significant events for our family. At Christmas, I always miss getting a card and letter from your mother with news of you and Melanie and your dad. My children loved to have Melanie babysit them, and having her in their preschool classroom with your mom at the church. She was always so sweet to them. The world will miss her light. We are thinking of you and your family today with much love.
Angela and Erin Leonard
June 16, 2021
Prayers of comfort for you, Mandy during the days, weeks, and months to come. Always know that any one of all of your cousins is just a phone call away at any time that you need us. We love you.
Genita Powell Drury
Family
June 13, 2021
Prayers of comfort for you, Mandy during the days, weeks, and months to come. Always know that any one of all of your cousins is just a phone call away at any time that you need us. We love you.
