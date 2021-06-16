Melanie GoodinDecember 1, 1964 - June 11, 2021It is with regret we announce the passing of Ms. Melanie Goodin, age 56, of Fayetteville, TN. Melanie was born on December 1, 1964 in Huntsville, AL to Glen Earl and Edna Gay Jennings Goodin. She passed away on June 11, 2021 in Tullahoma, TN.Melanie was a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, Texas. She loved to sing in the choir and had the honor of singing in a competition in Austria. Ms. Goodin enjoyed photography, arts and crafts, and making dolls. She was of the Methodist Faith. Melanie worked as a preschool teacher and built a bond that continued through the years with the children who she influenced and cared for. She still had open communication with the families that she served over the years. Melanie had a love for flowers and previously worked with a florist.Survivors include her sister, Mandy Goodin of Fayetteville; uncle, Arvel (Martha) Goodin of Dothan, AL; aunts, Jane (John) Cunningham of Bethesda, MD, and Mary Rutledge of Huntsville, AL; several cousins; and beloved dog, Sweetie. In addition to her parents, Melanie was preceded in death by her uncle, Landa Goodin; and aunts, Jean King, Emmie Smith, and Christine Dobson.Visitation with the family will be from 10 AM until 12 PM on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Higgins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Vann officiating.Higgins Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ms. Melanie Goodin.