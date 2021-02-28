Menu
Paul Fridrich
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6
College Station, TX
Paul Fridrich

August 5, 1949 - February 25, 2021

Paul Thomas Fridrich, 71, of College Station, went on to be with his Lord and Savior in heaven on Thursday, February 25, 2021. A Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, on Monday, March 1st, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. A Visitation will be held at 10 am, on Tuesday, March 2nd, at the funeral home. Final Military Honors will begin at 11 am, with Life Celebration following, on Tuesday, March 2nd, at the funeral home.

Paul will be missed by his children, Melanie K Shwark and husband William L. Schwark Jr., and Lee T. Fridrich; his grandchildren, Jesse Fischbach, Derek Fridrich, Breanna Schwark, John Fridrich, and Lyla Fridrich; his siblings, Charles Fridrich, Dan Fridrich, and Joseph Fridrich; and his loving girlfriend, Jean Westphal.

He will be reunited in heaven by his Lord and Savior with his parents, Joseph John Fridrich and Angela Jaquet; his granddaughter, Summer Fridrich; sister, Ann Jerins; and niece, Angela.

Please visit Paul's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6, College Station, TX
Mar
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
4080 State Highway 6, College Station, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Hillier Funeral Home - College Station
Sponsored by Hillier Funeral Home - College Station.
Paul was a special friend to me for a short time. But nevertheless, he brought joy to my life when I needed a friend. I will miss our conversations, his friendship, and his enthusiasm! Blessings and peace to his family. May God be with you.
Kathy Rector-Heggie
March 5, 2021
Paul had an infectious good nature and would make a room laugh if he just read the phone book out loud. An incredibly talented drummer, and a good guy, a friend of almost 50 years, who will be missed and fondly remembered.
Geoff
March 2, 2021
I hope it brings you some comfort in knowing that Paul's life will be celebrated with joy, laughter and gratitude by his many, many friends. Rest in the Lord's peace P.T. Thank you for your service and all the fun times.
Tina
Friend
March 2, 2021
Thank you for your brave service to our country !
March 2, 2021
I am going to miss my "oldest" friend. We've been through a lot since grade school at St. Patrick's. May you rest in the Peace of Christ.
Tina Gayer
March 1, 2021
prayers great guy will be dearly missed
william l schwark
February 28, 2021
