Shirley Casey Briggs
August 13, 1935 - March 8, 2021
Mrs. Shirley Casey Briggs, daughter of Fred and Anna Casey of Bryan Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 8, 2021. She was born Aug 13, 1935 in Marlin, TX and is preceded in death by brothers, James "Jim", Glen, and Bobby Casey. Shirley attended Bryan High School where she was head cheerleader, Football Queen, FFA Sweetheart, and Secretary of the Student Council.
She married her high school sweetheart E. Ridley Briggs in 1954 and continued that love affair for 67 years. Together they have four children, Cathy (Richard), Carol (Bruce), David (Lisa) and Danny (Kim); along with 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was an active member of First Baptist Church, Mt Vernon Texas where Ridley has taught a spirited Sr. Adult Bible Study for many years.
As a result of her generous spirit and loving personality, she was adored by her family. Her greatest joy was when her entire family came to the Briggs lake house on Lake Cypress Springs. She spent hours in the kitchen preparing meal after meal. This was her love-language to her family. Shirley taught those around her how to love unconditionally and this example can be seen in her children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-children.
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished and she will be deeply missed. But, we as believers have the assurance that we will meet again and all live in eternity together because we accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at First Baptist Church of Mt. Vernon. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. in the main sanctuary. Burial will be in College Station at 2 p.m. Sunday March 14, in the Texas A&M Field of Honor. The Saturday service will be livestreamed on Facebook Live – the Bruce Dunai account, starting at 1:45PM with a video tribute and music prelude.
Donations in Shirley's memory may be made at www.tx.ag/shirleybriggs
Online condolences to the Briggs family may be left at www.fry-gibbs.com
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 12, 2021.