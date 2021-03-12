I did not know Shirley but I was saddened to see this cuz her brother, Bobby, was my nineth grade football coach and driver´s training instructor, and I´ve always liked Ridley since I met him when I was a boy. For Shirley to have those two fine men in her life tells me she was a real sweetheart and loved by many. Wish I had been a part of her life. My condolences to her family.

Tim Bryan March 17, 2021