Shirley Casey Briggs
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home - Paris
730 Clarksville Street
Paris, TX
Shirley Casey Briggs

August 13, 1935 - March 8, 2021

Mrs. Shirley Casey Briggs, daughter of Fred and Anna Casey of Bryan Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 8, 2021. She was born Aug 13, 1935 in Marlin, TX and is preceded in death by brothers, James "Jim", Glen, and Bobby Casey. Shirley attended Bryan High School where she was head cheerleader, Football Queen, FFA Sweetheart, and Secretary of the Student Council.

She married her high school sweetheart E. Ridley Briggs in 1954 and continued that love affair for 67 years. Together they have four children, Cathy (Richard), Carol (Bruce), David (Lisa) and Danny (Kim); along with 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was an active member of First Baptist Church, Mt Vernon Texas where Ridley has taught a spirited Sr. Adult Bible Study for many years.

As a result of her generous spirit and loving personality, she was adored by her family. Her greatest joy was when her entire family came to the Briggs lake house on Lake Cypress Springs. She spent hours in the kitchen preparing meal after meal. This was her love-language to her family. Shirley taught those around her how to love unconditionally and this example can be seen in her children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-children.

Her beautiful life will be forever cherished and she will be deeply missed. But, we as believers have the assurance that we will meet again and all live in eternity together because we accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at First Baptist Church of Mt. Vernon. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. in the main sanctuary. Burial will be in College Station at 2 p.m. Sunday March 14, in the Texas A&M Field of Honor. The Saturday service will be livestreamed on Facebook Live – the Bruce Dunai account, starting at 1:45PM with a video tribute and music prelude.

Donations in Shirley's memory may be made at www.tx.ag/shirleybriggs

Online condolences to the Briggs family may be left at www.fry-gibbs.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
Mt. Vernon, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home - Paris
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I did not know Shirley but I was saddened to see this cuz her brother, Bobby, was my nineth grade football coach and driver´s training instructor, and I´ve always liked Ridley since I met him when I was a boy. For Shirley to have those two fine men in her life tells me she was a real sweetheart and loved by many. Wish I had been a part of her life. My condolences to her family.
Tim Bryan
March 17, 2021
Thinking of all of you.
Dale Croxdale
March 12, 2021
A cherished member of the "Chain Gang"!
Joe Hipp
March 12, 2021
