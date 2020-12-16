Peter Jerome Amberson of Pensacola Beach, Fla., formerly of Youngsville, Pa., passed away on December 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mr. Amberson was born in Oil City, Pa., on November 28, 1938, to the late John Jerome and Aleita Jolly Amberson.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen Shaffer Amberson. He is also survived by his sons, Scott J. Amberson (Kristin), James J. Amberson (Heidi), and a daughter, Sheri K. Amberson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lauren Hailey, Nicholas, Jace, Blair, Morgan, Maddi, Carlee, and Emily; a sister, Margaret Amberson Buckner (Jerry) of Atlanta, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Randy Shaffer (Linda) of Brewton, Ala.; and a sister-in-law, Diane Taylor (Jim) of Milton, Fla.
Mr. Amberson graduated from Franklin High School in June 1956. He joined the Navy in September 1956 and served aboard the USS Mississinewa AO-144 in Naples, Italy from 1956-1959. He graduated from Bryant & Stratton Business College, Buffalo, N.Y. in 1962, and went on to attend the University of Buffalo. Mr. Amberson married Karen Lee Shaffer on August 17, 1963. He worked for National Forge Company, Irvine, Pa., in the Human Resource Department for 34 years, retiring in 1999.
Mr. Amberson was a member of the Stillwater Lodge #547 Youngsville, Pa., where he was a 32 degree Master Mason. He was a former member of the Zem Zem Shrine of Erie, Pa. He was an honorary life member of Warren, Pa. lodge #223 of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge where he was a Past Exalted Ruler. He was a member of the P.E.R. Association at the Pensacola Beach Lodge. He was a life member of the Pensacola Beach American Legion and a life member of the Tidioute, Pa. Veterans of Foreign Wars.
"Papa" spent many days and weekends at ballparks, gyms, and stadiums to watch his grandchildren play various sports and was very proud of them. Pete was a very personable man, often found at this favorite spot- the bar at Pegleg Pete's. He loved catching up with "regulars" and meeting new friends, quick to recommend the spicy Lafitte oysters. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
Published by The Franklin News-Post on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for the loss of this sweet soul. I use to clean for Kay and Pete for many years, and always looked forward to our Thursday conversations. Be well Kay, and know that I am praying for you. Marina
Marina Mitchell
December 16, 2020
He made a impression in my life. he was always a no to care for. I will so miss seeing him and hearing all his stories. I am so thankful that God put him in my life’s path. May God provide all the family the strength to cope during their time of sorrows
Wanda Greeley
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
December 14, 2020
Pete was a one of a kind guy. He always had a smile and a hug. I helped him out when he needed it at the Elks. I loved running in to he and Kay at Sidelines or Peg Legs. He will be missed. Condolences to the Amberson Families. Hug your Mom for me.
Amy Emma
Friend
December 13, 2020
I have fond memories of Pete from high school. A very nice guy and so good looking. My sympathy to Peggy and his family. Sue (Heasley) OHara-Jones
Sue OHara-Jones
Classmate
December 13, 2020
Kay and family, Very sorry to hear about Peter. My prayers are with you all.
Rock Morrison
Friend
December 12, 2020
You all are in my prayers. Pete was a very good friend to my Dad, Ron Graner, and will be missed by him. Trish Graner-Walker
Trish Walker
Friend
December 12, 2020
To the entire Amberson family: Please accept my sincere condolences on your loss. Pete was a good friend and I have a lot of great memories we shared. I owe him for helping me to progress in my future vocations. I recently had reconnected with him and I am glad to have had those conversations. He use to always ask me who sang certain oldies songs and was amazed that I knew the answer.