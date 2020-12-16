Peter Amberson



November 28, 1938 - December 9, 2020



Peter Jerome Amberson of Pensacola Beach, Fla., formerly of Youngsville, Pa., passed away on December 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mr. Amberson was born in Oil City, Pa., on November 28, 1938, to the late John Jerome and Aleita Jolly Amberson.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen Shaffer Amberson. He is also survived by his sons, Scott J. Amberson (Kristin), James J. Amberson (Heidi), and a daughter, Sheri K. Amberson. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lauren Hailey, Nicholas, Jace, Blair, Morgan, Maddi, Carlee, and Emily; a sister, Margaret Amberson Buckner (Jerry) of Atlanta, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Randy Shaffer (Linda) of Brewton, Ala.; and a sister-in-law, Diane Taylor (Jim) of Milton, Fla.



Mr. Amberson graduated from Franklin High School in June 1956. He joined the Navy in September 1956 and served aboard the USS Mississinewa AO-144 in Naples, Italy from 1956-1959. He graduated from Bryant & Stratton Business College, Buffalo, N.Y. in 1962, and went on to attend the University of Buffalo. Mr. Amberson married Karen Lee Shaffer on August 17, 1963. He worked for National Forge Company, Irvine, Pa., in the Human Resource Department for 34 years, retiring in 1999.



Mr. Amberson was a member of the Stillwater Lodge #547 Youngsville, Pa., where he was a 32 degree Master Mason. He was a former member of the Zem Zem Shrine of Erie, Pa. He was an honorary life member of Warren, Pa. lodge #223 of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge where he was a Past Exalted Ruler. He was a member of the P.E.R. Association at the Pensacola Beach Lodge. He was a life member of the Pensacola Beach American Legion and a life member of the Tidioute, Pa. Veterans of Foreign Wars.



"Papa" spent many days and weekends at ballparks, gyms, and stadiums to watch his grandchildren play various sports and was very proud of them. Pete was a very personable man, often found at this favorite spot- the bar at Pegleg Pete's. He loved catching up with "regulars" and meeting new friends, quick to recommend the spicy Lafitte oysters. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.



Published by The Franklin News-Post on Dec. 16, 2020.