Carl Edward Hagan, 102, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.
Service and celebration of Mr. Hagan's life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard.
There is a visitation with family and friends of the family from 1 p.m. until time of the service.
Carl was born Nov. 23, 1919, in Spencer County, Ind., the son of Charles and Amanda (Haycraft) Hagan. As a young man, he made the trip on foot to Chicago where he resided.
He married the love of his life, Doris "Eileen" Jessie, on Aug. 3, 1940.
Carl entered the U.S. Army on Oct. 19, 1944, serving during World War II with the Asiatic-Pacific campaign during the Philippine liberation. He contracted Malaria and was honorably discharged March 11, 1946.
During their time in Chicago, Carl was a foreman with Inland Steel and later Vulcan Company. In 1963, Carl purchased the Blue Haven Resort in Minnesota. He and Eileen operated the resort until they relocated to Grand Island in 1978. Carl then was paint foreman at Leon Plastics until he retired.
His favorite pastime was fishing. Carl was the original "Mr. Fixit" and could fix anything, and enjoyed renovating houses.
Those who cherish his memory include his children, Carl "Ron" (Debbie) Hagan of Longmont, Colo., and Darla (Willie) Wagner of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Wally Hagan of Tell City, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Eileen, on Oct. 6, 2012; parents; granddaughter, Michelle; three brothers and four sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.