Carl Edward Hagan
All Faiths Funeral Home
2929 South Locust
Grand Island, NE
Carl Edward Hagan, 102, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.
Service and celebration of Mr. Hagan's life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army and Grand Island Veterans Honor Guard.
There is a visitation with family and friends of the family from 1 p.m. until time of the service.
Carl was born Nov. 23, 1919, in Spencer County, Ind., the son of Charles and Amanda (Haycraft) Hagan. As a young man, he made the trip on foot to Chicago where he resided.
He married the love of his life, Doris "Eileen" Jessie, on Aug. 3, 1940.
Carl entered the U.S. Army on Oct. 19, 1944, serving during World War II with the Asiatic-Pacific campaign during the Philippine liberation. He contracted Malaria and was honorably discharged March 11, 1946.
During their time in Chicago, Carl was a foreman with Inland Steel and later Vulcan Company. In 1963, Carl purchased the Blue Haven Resort in Minnesota. He and Eileen operated the resort until they relocated to Grand Island in 1978. Carl then was paint foreman at Leon Plastics until he retired.
His favorite pastime was fishing. Carl was the original "Mr. Fixit" and could fix anything, and enjoyed renovating houses.
Those who cherish his memory include his children, Carl "Ron" (Debbie) Hagan of Longmont, Colo., and Darla (Willie) Wagner of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Wally Hagan of Tell City, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Eileen, on Oct. 6, 2012; parents; granddaughter, Michelle; three brothers and four sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
All Faiths Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss of your father and father in law Deb. We have you and the family in our prayers and thoughts! RIP Carl
Dana White
Other
January 3, 2022
So sorry to hear of Carol passing. He was great guy, I still remember him taking his car and crusing around town with his buddys. We are out of the country or you would be seeing us.
Dan & Cathy Denman
January 3, 2022
What a wonderful man. I took care of him at the Veteran's Home in Grand Island. Was always appreciative of his care and loved to visit. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Doris Nesiba
Work
January 1, 2022
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of happy times with Carl as you celebrate his life well lived.
Mr. & Mrs. Jack Thompson
Friend
December 31, 2021
