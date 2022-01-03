Menu
Craig A. Hilderbrand
Craig A. Hilderbrand, 57, of Lincoln passed away Dec. 12, 2021.
Services will be Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. Burial with military honors immediately to follow.
Craig was born April 20, 1964, in Tucson, Ariz., to Roy and Alice Hilderbrand.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter Brooke (wife Amanda Coakley) and daughter Tristan (longtime boyfriend Hung-Sen "KD" Kang) of Taiwan; parents-in-law Allen and Joann Graves; brothers-in-law, David (Kim) Graves and Mark (Sophie) Graves of Alpharetta, Ga.; and siblings, all in Nebraska, sisters, Sharon Lulow, Cindy Haskins of Red Cloud and Laura (Tim) Miller of Alma; and brothers, Fred of Polk, Dennis (Marlene) of Grand Island and Roy Jr. (Cheryl) of Central City; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents; brothers-in-law, Bob Lulow and Marc Haskins, and sister Sharon's fiance, George Hunt.
More details can be found at DignityMemorial.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 3, 2022.
