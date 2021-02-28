Daris and her family was a good friends to our family and my Mom and Dad always talked about the memories of their good times. I remember spending time as a young girl with Daris and I loved her loud laugh and humor the most. Daris will be missed dearly by my Mom and Dad. We are so sorry for her loss. My thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.

Sherry Desel (Redding) March 1, 2021