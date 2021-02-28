Menu
Daris Delray Rhoads
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home
601 North Webb Road
Grand Island, NE
Daris Delray Dibbern Rhoads, 82, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, 601 N. Webb Road.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to the family for later designation.
She was born Jan. 14, 1939, to Arthur and Rose Dibbern in Grand Island. She was born and raised on a farm outside of Grand Island and attended District 1 school, which is now Stolley Park.
She was united in marriage to Gerald Donald Rhoads on Dec. 31, 1971. Together they owned and operated JDR Bar in St. Paul. She also was employed with Delicious Foods, GIA, Dreisbach's, and the veterans home.
Gerald and Daris enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cribbage and were members of Ducks Unlimited and a shuffle board league.
She is survived by daughter, Deb (Jeff) Meininger of Grand Island and their children, Becky Lynch and her family, Jeremy (Lori) Hostetler and their family and Sara (Aaron) Johnson and their family; son, Kenneth (Susan) Hostetler of Grand Island and their children, Melissa Hostetler and her family, Joe (Amanda) Hostetler and their family and Bryan Hostetler; daughter, Shelly Meininger (Darrel Petzoldt) of St. Paul and her son, Josh (Angie) Meininger and their family; son, Art Carter of Grand Island and his children, Trevor Carter and his family and Skye Carter; son, David (Laura) Rhoads of Comstock and their children, Levi (Jannessa) Rhoads and Lacy Rhoads; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Dibbern; sister-in-law, Wanda Dibbern of Arlington, Texas; and special friends, Dick and Ethel Redding and their family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Delmar Dibbern.
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Livingston Sondermann Funeral Chapel
601 North Webb Road, Grand Island, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Daris and her family was a good friends to our family and my Mom and Dad always talked about the memories of their good times. I remember spending time as a young girl with Daris and I loved her loud laugh and humor the most. Daris will be missed dearly by my Mom and Dad. We are so sorry for her loss. My thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.
Sherry Desel (Redding)
March 1, 2021
So sorry 4 ur loss. i loved her like she was family i loved taking care of her and sitinng with her @the bar 4 one beer. Well myb 3 She was always tell u what she thinks shell b missed and always b in my heart Sorry I cant make it. I had surgery and cant travel @this time. But I'll b there in spirit Hugs kisses and prayers. I love u all. Laurie Engert
Laurie Engert
March 1, 2021
