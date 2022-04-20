Menu
Deborah J. "Debbie" Schmitz
FUNERAL HOME
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
1225 N Elm Ave
Hastings, NE
OMAHA - Deborah J. "Debbie" Schmitz, 69, of Omaha, formerly of Hastings, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at CHI Health Lakeside in Omaha.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with the Rev. Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the family.
Debbie was born July 10, 1952, in Minden to George Jr. and Doris (Fry) Christensen. She graduated from Central Community College with her associates degree.
Debbie married Matthew Schmitz on June 2, 1973, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Debbie worked as an administrative assistant for the dean of students at Central Community College from 1972 to 2017. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, drinking coffee, reading magazines, shopping, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Matthew G. Schmitz; daughter and son-in-law, Megan D. and Matt Nelson; grandchildren, Bennett Nelson, Emmeline Nelson, Harvey Nelson; brother and spouse, Norman and Karlene Christensen; sister and spouse, Vicki and Randy O'Brien.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and niece Stacey Christensen.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Apr. 20, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home
