Darlene, I have you in my prayers. Duane was so personable always stopping to say hello when I would be back to North Loup and we would see each other on the street. Also such a good friend to Robert both of you. Just remember all the good memories you have made together. Trust in the Lord and take one day at a time. Prayers and Blessings Evelyn Thomas Rose.

Evelyn ROSE Friend March 23, 2022