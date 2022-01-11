CENTRAL CITY - Glen C. Kelley, 72, of Central City, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Independent Club in Central City.

Memorials to the family for later designation.

Glen was born March 26, 1949, in Central City. He spent most of his life working in the mobile home industry while living in the Grand Island, Central City and Columbus areas. He was self-employed in the construction field and spent many years setting modular homes on basements and foundations.

He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.

Glen spent many years celebrating life at the Independent Club playing cards, sharing laughter and drinks with friends. Glen never met a stranger and is well-known for his sense of humor.

He is survived by his children, Tom Kelley of Omaha, Dr. Christine Kelley-Heesacker and her husband, Shea Heesacker, of Glenwood, Iowa, Mariah Andreala of Aurora, and Noah Kelley of Lincoln; his grandchildren, LaTasha Lincoln of Omaha, Kendel Blahak of Columbus, Brittani Salvatore of Lincoln, and Nicholas Kelley of Bellevue; four great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Joan and Gary Harless of Polk and Bonnie Friedrichsen of Palmer; and his former spouses, LaVonne Lile of Plattsmouth and Sandee Kelley of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lillian (Veed) Kelley; three brothers, Dennis, Michael and Kenneth; a sister, Janet; as well as his most cherished dogs, Peanut and Junior, whose ashes will be spread with his at a later date.

Published by The Grand Island Independent on Jan. 11, 2022.